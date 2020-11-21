Global Barbituric Acid Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

The Recently distributed report by 360 Research Reports Namely “Barbituric Acid Market” Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2024, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application focuses on the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. The report describes a detailed analysis of market size, key market segments, growth analysis, market share, competitive landscape. The report answers what are the scenarios for the growth of the global market. The report offers a point by point knowledge about key aspects related to the global Barbituric Acid market such as product scope, market revenue, opportunities, growth rate, sales volumes, and figures. It studies the global status of the market along with growth opportunities, main players, and future forecasts for 2020 to 2024 time-period. The report consolidates market variations, feature assessment, cost structure, capability, movement, and measuring of business.

Barbituric acid or malonylurea or 6-hydroxyuracil is an organic compound based on a pyrimidine heterocyclic skeleton. It is an odorless powder soluble in water. Barbituric acid is the parent compound of barbiturate drugs, although barbituric acid itself is not pharmacologically active.

Zhengzhou Lifeng Chemical

Hebei Chengxin

Barbituric Acid downstream is wide and recently Barbituric Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of VB2, Barbiturate and Dye Intermediates. Globally, the Barbituric Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for VB2. VB2 accounts for nearly 67.22% of total downstream consumption of Barbituric Acid in global and China is largest market of global Barbituric Acid industry.Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Barbituric Acid production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Barbituric Acid is estimated to be 2432 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.The worldwide market for Barbituric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 14 million US$ in 2023, from 12 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade Major Applications are as follows:

VB2

Barbiturate

Dye Intermediates