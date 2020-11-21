Cold-Brew Coffee Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Cold-Brew Coffee Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Cold-Brew Coffee market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Cold-Brew Coffee market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Cold brewing, also called cold water extraction or cold pressing, is the process of steeping coffee grounds in water at cool temperatures for an extended period. Coarse-ground beans are soaked in water for a prolonged period of time, usually 12 hours or more. The water is normally kept at room temperature, but chilled water is also used.

Lucky Jack

High Brew

Califia Farms

Wandering Bear Coffee

La Colombe

NestlÃ©

Red Thread Good

Stumptown

Caveman

Villa Myriam

Grady€™s

Seaworth Coffee Co

Slingshot Coffee Co

Sandows

KonaRed

Venice

Groundwork

Secret Squirrel

1degreeC

ZoZozial

Cove Coffee Co

Schnobs

STATION

This report focuses on the Cold-Brew Coffee in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.North America is the largest producer and consumer, it takes about 73% of global market, thought the cold brew coffee has not so long history than that of in Japan etc. The market of cold brew coffee is not increase so much before 2015, it takes a sharp growth from 2015 to 2020, this situation will maintain in 2018, and the market heat will mark a small decline in the next few years.For other market, Europe is another big one, but for the market like APAC, South America etc., the players usually new and small, this product is not so popular.The worldwide market for Cold-Brew Coffee is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.6% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2023, from 29 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Original Coffee

Flavored Coffee Major Applications are as follows:

Comprehensive Supermarket

Community Supermarket

Online Sales