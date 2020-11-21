Global Hazardous Location Lighting Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Global “Hazardous Location Lighting Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Hazardous Location Lighting Market:

A hazardous location is defined as a place where concentrations of flammable gases, vapors or dusts occur. Electrical equipment that must be installed in such locations is specially designed and tested to ensure it does not initiate an explosion, due to arcing contacts or high surface temperature of the equipment.

Dialight Corporation

GE Lighting

Emerson Electric

Eaton

Hubbell Incorporated

Acuity Brands

AZZ Inc.

Kenall Manufacturing

Nemalux

LDPI

Cree

Thomas & Betts Corporation (ABB)

Phoenix Products Company

Larson Electronics

Unimar

Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc)

Western Technology

Lind Equipment Scope of the Hazardous Location Lighting Market Report: In terms of revenue, the global market size of Hazardous Location Lighting was 382.48 million USD in 2016 and will be 616.39 million USD in 2022. In terms of volume, the Sales of Hazardous Location Lighting was about 975.71 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 1716.96 K Units by 2022. Recent changes in the regulations in the US has led to the discontinuation of mercury vapor ballasts and metal halide luminaires, which has demanded a need for specialized lighting in hazardous areas. LEDs are sturdy, reliable, versatile, directional, cold start capable, efficient, non-toxic and durable. In the past few years, there has been a continuous technological advancement in manufacturing the bright white LED fixtures for industrial lighting. Hence, they are a good choice for indicator lamps as they are capable of replacing the traditional incandescent lamps at a fast rate. The key players are Dialight Corporation, GE Lighting, Emerson Electric, Eaton, Hubbell ncorporated, Acuity Brands, AZZ Inc., Kenall Manufacturing, Nemalux, LDPI, Cree, Thomas & etts Corporation (ABB), Phoenix Products Company, Larson Electronics, Unimar, Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc), Western Technology, Lind Equipment. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field. The worldwide market for Hazardous Location Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 660 million US$ in 2024, from 410 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Hazardous Location Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Hazardous Location Lighting Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Hazardous Location Lighting Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Hazardous Location Lighting market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Oil

Mining & Steel

Railway

Electricity

Military & Public Safety

Others Major Applications are as follows:

LED

Fluorescent

Incandescent

High Pressure Sodium