Global Membrane Filtration Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

Short Description About Membrane Filtration Market:

This report studies the Membrane Filtration market. Membrane Filtrations or “membranes” are polymer films with specific pore ratings. Membranes retain particles and microorganisms that exceed their pore ratings by acting as a physical barrier and capturing such particles on the surface of the membrane.

The research covers the current Membrane Filtration market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

SUEZ (GE Water)

DOW

Asahi Kasei

Nitto Denko Corporation

Toray

Koch Membrane Systems

Vontron

Microdyn-Nadir

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evoqua

3M (Membrana)

Pentair (X-Flow)

Toyobo

KUBOTA

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Synder Filtration

BASF(inge GmbH)

Pall Corporation

Canpure

Parker Hannifin

CITIC Envirotech

Origin Water

Tianjin MOTIMO

Hangzhou Hualv

Hangzhou NW

Zhaojin Motian

Scope of the Membrane Filtration Market Report: The Membrane Filtration industry has many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. Membrane Filtration can be divided into the following categories, reverse osmosis membrane, microfiltration membrane, ultrafiltration membrane and nanofiltration membrane, of which, reverse osmosis membrane is the most important type of application, accounting for 43.6% of the global membrane separation market in 2016. This proportion is higher in underdevelopment areas such as China. Inorganic Membrane products market is rarely small compare to the Organic Membrane products. Inorganic product is dominated by ceramic membrane, and its price is 4-8 times higher than that of PVDF products, and usually used in the acid and alkali resistant environment, like pharmaceutical industry. The worldwide market for Membrane Filtration is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 7030 million US$ in 2024, from 4710 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Membrane Filtration in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical Industry

Industrial & Manufacturing Major Applications are as follows:

Reverse Osmosis Membranes (RO)

Ultrafiltration Membranes (UF)

Microfiltration Membranes (MF)