Global Micronized Rubber Powder Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Micronized rubber powder (MRP) is classified as fine, dry, powdered elastomeric crumb rubber in which a significant proportion of particles are less than 100 µm and free of foreign particulates (metal, fiber, etc.). MRP particle size distributions typically range from 180 µm to 10 µm. Narrower distributions can be achieved depending on the classification technology.

Key players/manufacturers:

Lehigh Technologies
Saudi Rubber Products
Entech
I.Q.M.

Lehigh Technologies

Saudi Rubber Products

Entech

For regions, North America keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 47% in 2020 globally. Europe is the follower, with the consumption volume of 20 K MT in 2020. The worldwide market for Micronized Rubber Powder is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 49 million US$ in 2024, from 37 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study.

Major Classifications are as follows:
Rubber
Plastics
Coatings
Others

Major Applications are as follows:
＜75 μm
75-105 μm
105-177 μm
177-400 μm

Rubber

Plastics

Coatings

Others Major Applications are as follows:

＜75 μm

75-105 μm

105-177 μm

177-400 μm