Global Irrigation Valves Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

An Irrigation vales is a device used to irrigate agricultural crops, lawns, landscapes, golf courses, and other areas. They are also used for cooling and for the control of airborne dust. This kind of vale is used for controling the water sprinkling. The water is distributed through a network that may consist of pumps, valves, pipes, and sprinklers. Irrigation vales can be used for residential, industrial, and agricultural usage.

Ace Pump Corporation

AKPLAS

Banjo Corporation

Cepex

Comer Spa

DICKEY-john

Elysee Rohrsysteme GmbH

Eurogan

Hunter Industries

INDUSTRIE BONI Srl

Irriline Technologies Corp.

Irritec

Komet Austria

MARANI IRRIGAZIONE Srl

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Pentair

PERROT Regnerbau

Plastic-Puglia srl

RAIN SpA

Raven Industries

Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S.

Senmatic A/S

TeeJet Technologies

Toro

UNIRAIN S.A.

VYRSA S.A.

Water is the basic agricultural input required in any type of geographical segments. Before the advent of mechanization, farmers depended on natural sources for irrigation. However, mechanization in agriculture has moved well past tractors, to encompass every aspect in the crop production cycle.Irrigation mechanization is one of the newest advances made in agriculture. The latest segment in irrigation mechanization include sprinkler and drip irrigation that are further explained on component basis. Such mechanization not only increases productivity and yield per hectare, it reduces the water consumption per farm.Located in Crawfordsville, Indiana, Banjo Corporation is a leader in special purpose, severe duty pumps, valves, fittings and systems which serve both OEM and after-market applications in agricultural and industrial liquid handling. In 2006, IDEX agreed to acquire Banjo Corporation for approximately $44 million. The cash purchase price is approximately $183 million. The acquisition is used to provide continued organic growth opportunities chemical, alternative fuels and other emerging agricultural and industrial applications for IDEX.The worldwide market for Irrigation Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.This report focuses on the Irrigation Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Metal

Plastic Major Applications are as follows:

Farmland

Garden