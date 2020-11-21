Global Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market” – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024″ comes as one of the hard-to-find market data report published by 360 Research Reports, a leading market analysis source. This new research document examines economic trends, industry development, industry structure, supply and demand, investment environment, industry capacity, marketing channels and leading industry participants. The Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps market is stimulated by the successive hikes of industrial output, consumer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment. Historical data and long-term forecasts through 2020 and 2024 are the important part of this research document.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps Market:

Truck-mounted Concrete Pump is an important part of any construction project. It is used in transferring liquid concrete by pumping it to the construction site. There are mainly three types of concrete pumps: Boom or truck mounted pump; Trailer, line, or stationary pump; Specialized usage pump.Boom or Truck Mounted Pump definition: This type of pump is attached to a truck and uses a remote controlled articulating robotic arm, also known as boom, to place the concrete accurately at the construction site. It is also known as a truck mounted boom pump. Boom pumps are generally used in large construction projects because of its capability of pumping high volume of concrete in less time. It also saves substantial labor because of its multi-purpose robotic arm.Trailer, line or stationary pump: This type of pump is mounted on a trailer and requires steel or rubber hoses to be attached to the outlet of the machine. The hoses are generally manually attached and can also be joined to another extension hoses to reach the appropriate site where the concrete needs to be put. Trailer pumps concrete at a rate lower than that of boom pumps and therefore are used in applications that require smaller volume pumping such as swimming pools, sidewalks, and small homes concrete slabs.

The research covers the current Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Putzmeister

Schwing

Zoomlion

Concord Concrete Pumps

Liebherr

Sermac

SANY

Shantui

LiuGong

Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo

Junjin

CAMC

XCMG

APAC is the largest consumption countries of truck-mounted concrete pump in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. APAC market took up about 64.2% the global market in 2020, while Europe was about 7.2%, and North America is followed with the share about 5.7%.The worldwide market for Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.This report focuses on the Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Line Pumps

Boom Pumps Major Applications are as follows:

Short Arm (13-28m)

Long Arm (31-47m)