Global Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles Market:

Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicle’s emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.

The research covers the current Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

China automotive compressed natural gas vehicles industry is concentrated and the top three manufacturers control over 40% of the market share in 2015. Faw-Volkswagen, DPCA and Beijing Hyundai are the leaders in the global compressed natural gas vehicles market. And most top players are joint ventures that have more advanced technology and more funds.South Central China is the largest plants of CNG vehicles in China with the market share of over 24% in 2015, followed by Northeast and East China, whose market share are 16.98% and 17.12%, respectively. As for the demand, Shandong and Xinjiang are the leading markets.The worldwide market for Compressed Natural Gas Vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Passenger Car

Bus

Truck Major Applications are as follows:

Operating Vehicle