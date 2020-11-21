Global Automotive Starting Battery Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

Global “Automotive Starting Battery Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Automotive Starting Battery market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Automotive Starting Battery market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Automotive Starting Battery is an automotive battery that powers the starter motor, mainly in combustion vehicles. Automotive Starting Battery is usually lead-acid type, and is made of six galvanic cells connected in series to provide a nominally 12-volt system.

Johnson Controls

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa

Sebang

Atlasbx

East Penn

Amara Raja

FIAMM

ACDelco

Bosch

Hitachi

Banner

MOLL

Camel

Fengfan

Chuanxi

Ruiyu

Jujiang

Leoch

Wanli

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government' policy and the high production of Automotive Starting Battery in the international market, the current demand for automotive starting battery product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, EU, US and China.In 2014, the global production of the automotive starting battery reaches over 480 million units; the growth rate is around 5% during the last five years. And we estimate the growth rate will be stable in the following years.Automotive starting battery is mainly produced by Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies and GS Yuasa and these companies occupied about 43% market share. And Johnson Controls is the dominating enterprise in this industry.The worldwide market for Automotive Starting Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.This report focuses on the Automotive Starting Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Maintenance-free Battery

