The Artificial Saliva Market To Quell Covid-19; To Reach US$ 445 Million

The WHO says that oral diseases are the fourth-most expensive disease to treat across the world. Therefore, oral health maintenance expenditure is a huge healthcare concern impacting both developed and developing countries. Persistence Market Research felt that this was an opportune time to analyze the global artificial saliva market in its report ‘Artificial Saliva Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025’. The artificial saliva market is projected to grow with an exponential CAGR of 13.9% from 2017-2025 and be valued at just under US$ 1.5 billion by then.

Product Type – Oral Sprays Rehydration Preferred Option in Artificial Saliva Market

Oral sprays account for a market share of almost 30% of the artificial saliva market by product type in 2017 and are anticipated to grow to 31% by end of 2025. Oral sprays have an attractiveness index of 1.6, more than all other product types in the artificial saliva market. Oral sprays are desired because of their affordability along with the immense convenience offered.

Age Group – Pediatric Patients Rarely Turn to the Artificial Saliva Market

Adult patients dominate the artificial saliva market by age group and this is unlikely to change anytime soon as the dry mouth condition is typically more common in adult patients than pediatric ones. The adult segment is projected to record a massive CAGR of 14.2% for the period 2017-2025.

Distribution Channel – Compel Retail Pharmacies to Stock up in Artificial Saliva Market

Retail pharmacies hold the key to effective distribution channel strategies in the artificial saliva market. Patients tend to visit retail pharmacies more than either hospital pharmacies or mail order pharmacies for a number of reasons mentioned in the report.

Retail pharmacies are assessed to have a value of more than US$ 200 million in 2017 alone, making it imperative for key stakeholders in the artificial saliva market to target this distribution channel.

Region – Spitting Distance between North America and Europe in Artificial Saliva Market

North America and Europe have a similar market share in the artificial saliva market with the former being slightly larger and on track to witness a higher CAGR.

The North America artificial saliva market is expected to push past US$ 535 million by the end of the forecast period because of the easy availability of artificial saliva products and the presence of a large consumer base on the continent coupled with a strong medical infrastructure.

Important Insights on the Artificial Saliva Market

Companies are advised to focus their attention on brand-building exercises as the artificial saliva market is awash with options and customers tend to gravitate to known brands for loyalty and trust factors. Brand development helps create an emotional attachment with the end-user and thus, companies in the artificial saliva market should take this very seriously indeed.

In addition to this, a robust distribution network is essential for increasing both the organizational top and bottom lines. Promotional activities held in tandem with oncologists, physicians, and retail pharmacies are the perfect opportunity to boost sales in the artificial saliva market. Bridging the demand-supply imbalance can go a long way in the artificial saliva market.

For e.g. – Laboratories Kin S.A. has an extremely profitable business in Brazil because of its pharmacist network and hospitals in the country as opposed to its offerings outside the nation.