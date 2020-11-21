Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

Hyperspectral imaging, like other spectral imaging, collects and processes information from across the electromagnetic spectrum. The goal of hyperspectral imaging is to obtain the spectrum for each pixel in the image of a scene, with the purpose of finding objects, identifying materials, or detecting processes. There are two general branches of spectral imagers. There are push broom scanners and the related whisk broom scanners, which read images over time, and snapshot hyperspectral imaging, which uses a staring array to generate an image in an instant.

Headwall Photonics

Resonon

Specim Spectral Imaging

IMEC

Surface Optics

Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S

Corning(NovaSol)

ITRES

Telops

BaySpec

Brimrose

Zolix

This report focuses on the Hyperspectral Imaging Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market for hyperspectral imaging systems is expected to grow in emerging economies in APAC as they have a growing number of manufacturing bases. These cameras are used for homeland surveillance, spaceborne applications, agriculture and mineral surveillance, and other research activities requiring constant spectral vigilance. Major Classifications are as follows:

Visible/near infrared (VNIR)

Short wave infrared (SWIR)

Medium wave infrared (MWIR)

Long wave infrared (LWIR) Major Applications are as follows:

Ddefense

Environmental monitoring and mineralogy

Food and agriculture

Life science and medical diagnosis

Vegetation and ecology