Magnesium Olivine Sand Powder Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024

The mineral olivine is a magnesium iron silicate with the formula (Mg+2, Fe+2)2SiO4. Thus it is a type of nesosilicate or orthosilicate. It is a common mineral in the Earth’s subsurface but weathers quickly on the surface. This report focuses on its sand and powder.

Steinsvik Olivin

Unimin

Dakduklu Minerals

Thermolith SA

Eryas

Egamin

Ore-Met

LTC

Sibelco

Scangrit

Industrial Minerals & Refractories

Unique Enterprises

Xinmi Xinxin

Xixia Yuchenng Co.

Ltd.

Xixia Sheng Metallurgical Material

Xixia Jinyu Kuangye

Currently, some companies in the world can produce magnesium olivine sand powder product, mainly concentrating in India, China and Europe. The main market players are Unimin, Dakduklu Minerals, Thermolith SA, Eryas, Egamin, Ore-Met, Xinmi Xinxin, Xixia Yuchenng, Xixia Sheng Metallurgical Material, etc. The production of magnesium olivine sand powder will increase from 672 K MT in 2011 to 879 K MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 4.30%. Global magnesium olivine sand powder capacity utilization rate remained at around 80.18% in 2015.In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.There are three major size of magnesium olivine sand powder; 100-270 mesh products occupied the largest market, with the market share of 62.33% in 2015. Magnesium olivine sand powder is widely consumed in refractory industries for producing basic refractory products along with dead burnt magnesite. With the development of economy, these industries will need more magnesium olivine sand powder. So, magnesium olivine sand powder has a huge market potential in the future.The major raw material for magnesium olivine sand powder is nature olivine [(Mg, Fe) 2€¢SiO4]. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of magnesium olivine sand powder industry.We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

30-100 mesh

100-270 mesh

270-325 mesh

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Foundry Molding Sand

Metallurgical Auxiliary Material

High-temperature Refractory