Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Supply and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report

The genital herpes treatment includes the use of drug types like Acyclovir that can treat herpes virus infections, including shingles. This medication does not cure herpes, but may prevent herpes sores or blisters. It is also used to treat outbreaks of genital herpes. In people with frequent outbreaks, acyclovir is used to help reduce the number of future episodes.

Novartis

Pfizer

Abbott Laboratories

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Mylan

Major Classifications are as follows:

Oral

Injectable

Topical Major Applications are as follows:

Hospital pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Retail pharmacies