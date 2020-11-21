Boric Acid Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data
Global “Boric Acid Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Boric Acid market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Boric Acid market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Boric Acid Market:
“Boric acid” is also called as “hydrogen borate”, or “boracic acid”. It is a weak, monobasic used as an antiseptic, insecticide, flame retardant. It exists in colorless crystals or a white powder that dissolves in water.
The research covers the current Boric Acid market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Boric Acid Market Report:
This report focuses on the Boric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The global demand for insulation materials drives the boric acid market with increase in demand for residential and commercial applications. In addition, rise in building and construction owing to increase in macro-economic factors such as increase in per capita income has triggered the growth of the boric acid market. Furthermore, the rise in demand for boric acid in fiberglass insulation has majorly boosted the market growth, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The growing demand for borate and boron products in the oil and gas sector as a viscosity and Ph modifier is likely to offer the boric acid market with growth opportunities. Furthermore, increase in demand for consumer electronics and glazed ceramics are projected to boost the demand for boric acid. However, the use of boric acid in personal care items is restricted under the European regulations, which have classified it under the category of a carcinogenic compound and this is likely to hinder the market growth. However, the increase in demand as an energy efficient compound coupled with the demand for borosilicate glass in cookware and laboratory applications are likely to create potential growth avenues for the market.
APAC accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the boric acid market during the forecast period. This increase corresponds to the rising demand for glass and fiberglass from construction and automotive industries in the region. Other aspects that propel market growth include the growing demand for boric acid in household insecticide products and industrial applications and their benefits as an antiseptic and wood preservative.
The worldwide market for Boric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020
Report further studies the market development status and future Boric Acid Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Boric Acid market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Boric Acid in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This Boric Acid Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Boric Acid? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Boric Acid Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Boric Acid Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Boric Acid Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Boric Acid Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Boric Acid Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Boric Acid Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Boric Acid Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Boric Acid Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Boric Acid Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Boric Acid Industry?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
Market Overview
1.1 Boric Acid Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Market Opportunities
1.4.2 Market Risk
1.4.3 Market Driving Force
2.Manufacturers Profiles
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Boric Acid Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
3.Global Boric Acid Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition By Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.1 Global Boric Acid Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.2 Global Boric Acid Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.3 Market Concentration Rates
3.3.1 Top 3 Boric Acid Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.3.2 Top 6 Boric Acid Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4.Global Boric Acid Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Boric Acid Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Boric Acid Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Boric Acid Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Boric Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Boric Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Boric Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 South America Boric Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Boric Acid Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.Boric Acid Market Forecast (2020-2024)
5.1 Global Boric Acid Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)
5.2 Boric Acid Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)
5.3 Boric Acid Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.1 Global Boric Acid Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.2 Global Boric Acid Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.4 Boric Acid Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.1 Global Boric Acid Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.2 Global Boric Acid Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
6.1 Sales Channel
6.1.1 Direct Marketing
6.1.2 Indirect Marketing
6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
7.Research Findings and Conclusion
8.Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Data Source
Continued…..
