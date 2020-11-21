Boric Acid Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Boric Acid Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Boric Acid market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Boric Acid market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Boric Acid Market:

“Boric acid” is also called as “hydrogen borate”, or “boracic acid”. It is a weak, monobasic used as an antiseptic, insecticide, flame retardant. It exists in colorless crystals or a white powder that dissolves in water.

Ricca Chemical

Etimine USA

Promega Corporation

Quiborax

Minera Santa Rita SRL (MSR)

Southern Agricultural Insecticides

The global demand for insulation materials drives the boric acid market with increase in demand for residential and commercial applications. In addition, rise in building and construction owing to increase in macro-economic factors such as increase in per capita income has triggered the growth of the boric acid market. Furthermore, the rise in demand for boric acid in fiberglass insulation has majorly boosted the market growth, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The growing demand for borate and boron products in the oil and gas sector as a viscosity and Ph modifier is likely to offer the boric acid market with growth opportunities. Furthermore, increase in demand for consumer electronics and glazed ceramics are projected to boost the demand for boric acid. However, the use of boric acid in personal care items is restricted under the European regulations, which have classified it under the category of a carcinogenic compound and this is likely to hinder the market growth. However, the increase in demand as an energy efficient compound coupled with the demand for borosilicate glass in cookware and laboratory applications are likely to create potential growth avenues for the market. APAC accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the boric acid market during the forecast period. This increase corresponds to the rising demand for glass and fiberglass from construction and automotive industries in the region. Other aspects that propel market growth include the growing demand for boric acid in household insecticide products and industrial applications and their benefits as an antiseptic and wood preservative.

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Glass

Ceramics

Pharmaceutical

Pesticide

Fertilizer

Textile Industry