Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024

Short Description About Arthroscopy Procedures and Products Market:

Arthroscopy (also called arthroscopic or keyhole surgery) is a minimally invasive surgical procedure on a joint in which an examination and sometimes treatment of damage is performed using an arthroscope, an endoscope that is inserted into the joint through a small incision. Arthroscopic procedures can be performed during ACL reconstruction. While commonly used for meniscal injuries to the knee, this use is not supported by any evidence for its claimed positive results.

Arthrex

CONMED Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

KARL STORZ

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf

Stryker Corporation

There are different types of arthroscopy products in the global market including arthroscopic resection systems, arthroscopic fluid management systems, arthroscopic implants, arthroscopic drills and arthroscopes and visualization systems. Among others, arthroscopic implants segement is estimated to have the biggest share of the market and to observe a CAGR of 3.88% during the period of 2020-2025. The worldwide market for Arthroscopy Procedures and Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 6880 million US$ in 2023, from 5100 million US$ in 2020

Major Classifications are as follows:

Arthroscopes and Visualisation Systems

Arthroscopic Resection Systems

Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems

Arthroscopic Implants

Arthroscopy Radiofrequency (RF) Systems

Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Shoulder Arthroscopy

Hip Arthroscopy

Knee Arthroscopy

Elbow Arthroscopy

Small Joints Arthroscopy