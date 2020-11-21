Global Silicones Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

Global “Silicones Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Silicones market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Silicones market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Short Description About Silicones Market:

Silicones are synthetic polymers made up of repeated units of siloxane, which is a chain of altering oxygen and silicon atoms. They are typically rubber-like polymers with heat resistance and are commonly used in adhesives, sealants, lubricants, personal care, and thermal and electrical insulation.

The research covers the current Silicones market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

DowDuPont

China National Bluestar (Group)

KCC

Momentive

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Scope of the Silicones Market Report: This report focuses on the Silicones in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The growth in infrastructure development and the rising urbanization in developing countries including China and India will drive the demand for silicones in the region during the next few years. The elastomers segment accounted for the largest silicone market share during 2020. Owing to the superior properties such as tear resistance, thermal resistance, and ease of fabrication, silicone elastomers are widely adopted in different end-user industries including consumer goods, automotive, and construction, subsequently driving the growth of the silicones market size.

Elastomers

Fluids

Resins

Gels

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Industrial Processes

Construction

Personal Care and Consumer Products

Transportation