Aerosol Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Aerosols are primarily used in paints, perfumes, room fresheners, medical products deodorants in order to hold liquid droplets in pressurized form.

Unilever

S.C. Johnson

Proctor and Gamble Co.

Thymes LLC

Reckitt Benckiser (RB)

Henkel AG & Co.

Crabtree & Evelyn Scope of the Aerosol Market Report: This report focuses on the Aerosol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The market for aerosols in Europe registered a share of over 32% of the demand volume in 2015 on account of growing consumption of personal care products, particularly in Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and UK. However, the presence of stringent regulations to limit VOC emissions including European Commissions' VOC Solvents Emissions Directive is expected to restrict market growth. Increasing demand for personal care products, particularly among the male population in the UK is expected to drive demand for hair sprays, conditioners, and dry shampoos. In addition, increasing demand for male grooming products, particularly among males in the age group 18-24 in the UK, on account of lifestyle changes is likely to propel the market growth. The industry in Central & South America is likely to be driven by the consumption of aerosol based products primarily in Brazil and Argentina. In addition, growing affinity of the consumers towards the use of advanced cosmetic products is expected to emerge as the primary growth driver over the next nine years.

Natural Aerosols

Artificial Aerosols Major Applications are as follows:

Personal care

Household

Automotive & industrial

Food

Paints

Medical