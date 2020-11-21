Global Anticoagulants Market 2020 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024

Global “Anticoagulants Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Anticoagulants market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Anticoagulants, commonly referred to as blood thinners, are substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood, prolonging the clotting time. Some of them occur naturally in blood-eating animals such as leeches and mosquitoes, where they help keep the bite area unclotted long enough for the animal to obtain some blood. As a class of medications, anticoagulants are used in therapy for thrombotic disorders. Oral anticoagulants (OACs) are taken by many people in pill or tablet form, and various intravenous anticoagulant dosage forms are used in hospitals. Some anticoagulants are used in medical equipment, such as test tubes, serum-separating tubes, blood transfusion bags, and dialysis equipment.

Sanofi

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Johnson & Johnson

Genentech (Roche)

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Aspen

Lilly

Otsuka

Pfizer

Daiichi Sankyo

Anticoagulants are widely used for VTE, ACS/MI, AF and other field. The most proportion of anticoagulants used to treat AF, and the revenue in 2016 is 13118 M USD. Europe region is the largest supplier of anticoagulants, with a production market share nearly 56.40% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of anticoagulants, enjoying production market share nearly 26.35% in 2016. The worldwide market for Anticoagulants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 1230 million US$ in 2024, from 740 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Anticoagulants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Anticoagulants Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Anticoagulants Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Anticoagulants market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Platelet aggregation inhibitors (PAI)

Low-molecular-weight Heparin (LMWH)

Direct thrombin inhibitor (DTI)

Direct factor Xa inhibitors (DFXa)

Vitamin K antagonists (VKA)

Others Major Applications are as follows:

VTE

ACS/MI

AF