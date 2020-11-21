Global Automotive Transmission Filter Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players
Global “Automotive Transmission Filter Market” Status (2015-2019) And Forecast (2020-2024) By Region, Product Type & End-Use” is the latest research study released by 360 Research Reports that offers a potential headway to all the market information and opportunities that are currently available in the global market. The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Automotive Transmission Filter Market:
The transmission filter is a vital part of that system and is situated above the transmission pan, which catches any excess fluid, and below a pickup tube that connects to the oil pump, which regulates the pressure of fluid in the transmission. The transmission filter functions as a sieve to collect contaminants like dirt and debris before sending lubricating fluid to the transmission itself.
Scope of the Automotive Transmission Filter Market Report: First, as for the automotive transmission filter industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 54.88% of market share in 2020. The top 3 manufacturers are Mann-Hummel, Mahle and Cummins Filtration which are close to 43.16% market share in 2020. The Mann-Hummel, which has 20.79% market share in 2020, is the leader in the automotive transmission filter industry. The manufacturers following Mann-Hummel are Mahle and Cummins Filtration which respectively has 12.64% and 9.73% market share in 2020. Second, the global consumption of automotive transmission filter products rises up from 109.18 M units in 2013 to 126.43 M units in 2020, with an average annual growth rate of 3.74%. At the same time, the revenue of world automotive transmission filter sales market has a leap from 895.28 million dollars to 986.15 million dollars.Third, Europe is the largest production and second consumption region for automotive transmission filter, with production about 32.18% and consumption about 23.33% in 2020, North Americas production about 21.15% and consumption about 19.56% in 2020.Fourth, with the rapid develop of China automotive market china production and consumption of automotive transmission filter growth at a higher speed. The production of automotive transmission filter rises up from 24.66 M units in 2013 to 29.20 M units in 2020 with an average annual growth rate at 4.32%.Finally, we believe automotive transmission filter industry have few connections with the upstream raw materials. With the development of automotive industry, we tend to believe the future of automotive transmission filter will be optimism.
The worldwide market for Automotive Transmission Filter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 1160 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the Automotive Transmission Filter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automotive Transmission Filter in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
