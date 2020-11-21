Phase Shifting Transformers Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data
Global “Phase Shifting Transformers Market” – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024″ comes as one of the hard-to-find market data report published by 360 Research Reports, a leading market analysis source. This new research document examines economic trends, industry development, industry structure, supply and demand, investment environment, industry capacity, marketing channels and leading industry participants. The Phase Shifting Transformers market is stimulated by the successive hikes of industrial output, consumer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment. Historical data and long-term forecasts through 2020 and 2024 are the important part of this research document.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Phase Shifting Transformers Market:
A phase-shifting transformer is a device for controlling the power flow through specific lines in a complex power transmission network. The basic function of a phase-shifting transformer is to change the effective phase displacement between the input voltage and the output voltage of a transmission line, thus controlling the amount of active power that can flow in the line.
The research covers the current Phase Shifting Transformers market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Phase Shifting Transformers Market Report: In an increasingly complex power-generation landscape and a growing energy market, the capability to control the flow of power is fast gaining in crucial importance. This is the area, where phase-shifting transformers (PST) excel. Grid operators use this capability to increase the transmission capacity of the network, while minimizing expensive grid expansions. These transformers protect lines, make grids more reliable, and reduce transmission losses. And they are among the most economic and cost-efficient solutions for power-flow management out there.With growing need from power grids worldwide, orders are growing year by year. The main players in Phase Shifting Transformer market are Siemens, ABB, Tamini, Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric and a few others. They attracted most of the orders, either for domestic or out abroad requirements. Phase Shifting Transformers can be Single-Core or Two-Core, Single tank or Two tank, Symmetrical or Non-symmetrical, 90° regulation or 60° regulation design, based on different parameters. The most common types are: Two-core design in symmetric or asymmetric configuration and Single-core design in symmetric or asymmetric configuration. Both of them allow a possible addition of an in-phase voltage regulation, to compensate the net voltage fluctuation or to combine in-phase and quadrature regulation. Phase-shifting transformers are highly complex units. To meet the unique needs of each specific customer, phase shifters are often custom-designed and manufactured to specification.The growth of the Phase Shifting Transformer (PST) market is likely to be driven by developing economies such as India, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia, with upcoming long-distance transmission network projects. However, the market in certain developed countries such as the US, Japan, and Australia is expected to decline in the long term future, thereby restricting the scope of future market growth in these countries.
The worldwide market for Phase Shifting Transformers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 73 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the Phase Shifting Transformers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Report further studies the market development status and future Phase Shifting Transformers Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Phase Shifting Transformers market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

