Global Ultrasonic Position Sensor Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Ultrasonic Position Sensor (also called Ultrasonic Sensor) is a device that can measure the distance to an object by using sound waves. It measures distance by sending out a sound wave at a specific frequency and listening for that sound wave to bounce back. By recording the elapsed time between the sound wave being generated and the sound wave bouncing back, it is possible to calculate the distance between the sonar sensor and the object.

Pepperl+Fuchs

Schneider Electric

Microsonic

Sick AG

TURCK

Baumer

Ifm Electronic

Rockwell Automation

Balluff

Eaton

Keyence

Omron Corporation

GARLO GAVAZZI

MaxBotix Inc.

EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Ultrasonic Position Sensor market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Ultrasonic Position Sensor in 2016.In the industry, PEPPERL+FUCHS profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Schneider Electric and Microsonic ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 32.38%, 17.33% and 11.53% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Ultrasonic Position Sensor, including Discrete Ultrasonic Position Sensor and Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor. And Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor is the main type for Ultrasonic Position Sensor, and the Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor reached a sales volume of approximately 908.98 K Unit in 2016, with 67.37% of global sales volume. The worldwide market for Ultrasonic Position Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.6% over the next five years, will reach 1100 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019. This report focuses on the Ultrasonic Position Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Classifications are as follows:

Discrete Ultrasonic Position Sensor

Continuous Ultrasonic Position Sensor Major Applications are as follows:

Industrial

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Others (Petroleum

Military