Global Electric Fireplace Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

Short Description About Electric Fireplace Market:

An Electric Fireplace is an electric heater that mimics a fireplace burning coal, wood, or natural gas. Electric Fireplaces are often placed in conventional fireplaces, which can then no longer be used for conventional fires. They plug into the Freestanding Electric Fireplaces, and can run on a “flame only” setting, or can be used as a heater, typically consuming 1.4-1.6 kW that can heat a 400 sq ft (37 m2) room.

The research covers the current Electric Fireplace market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

GLEN DIMPLEX

SEI

Buck Stove

Twin-Star International

Allen

Napoleon

Kent Fireplace

Adam

Jetmaster

Fuerjia

Rui Dressing

GHP Group Inc.

BTB

Boge Technology

RICHEN

Saintec

Hubei Ruolin

Paite

Andong

There is also a certain space of demand of Electric Fireplace product in market, but basically it shows the scarcity of high-end products and excess capacity of low end products. There is a large market demand of high-end products to seize market share of imports.Despite the presence of competition problems, trend is clear due to the global recovery. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment.As large demand of high-end products at abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese Electric Fireplace industry is not only begin to transit to high-end Electric Fireplace products but also extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain. The worldwide market for Electric Fireplace is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 4800 million US$ in 2024, from 3870 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Electric Fireplace in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Wall Mount Electric Fireplaces

Built-In Electric Fireplaces

Freestanding Electric Fireplaces Major Applications are as follows:

House Use

Hotel Use