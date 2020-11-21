Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024
The report highlights risk side analysis and dominance with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report gives information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities. The research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by the next 5 years. Key elements assembled in the report includes market share, market size, drivers, & restraining factors, forecast to 2024. The report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of key players.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Short Description About Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market:
Natural & Synthetic Graphite is a very common mineral, soft native carbon, occurring in black to dark-gray foliated masses, with metallic luster and greasy feel: used for pencil leads, as a lubricant, and for making crucibles and other refractories; plumbago; black lead.
The research covers the current Natural & Synthetic Graphite market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Report: The global production of natural & synthetic graphite increases to 1072 K MT in 2016 from 1054 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of less than 0.75%. In 2016, the global natural & synthetic graphite market is led by China, capturing about 70% of global natural & synthetic graphite production. India is the second-largest country market with 7% global Share. Natural & synthetic graphite market change a lot in the past few years in China, the average price of natural graphite was about 330$/MT in 2009, but it increased rapidly up to about 940$/MT in 2010-2011, because of the large volume and rapid growth of export and downstream demand, the graphite after 2012. Then, it kept declining since 2011 while the refractories market began to decrease and the government got to limit to mine, the price was just about 520$/MT in 2014.10. The Chinese production of natural graphite kept increasing in 2010-2013, especially in 2013, the production growth rate reached 7% though the price declined by more than 12.6%. It is said that the mine of graphite even increased by more than 30% in Jixi, Heilongjiang one of the largest graphite market in China. The capacity became grave oversupply at the same time. In 2014, government constraint policy came into working, and the mine got the efficacious restraint. The market is expected to be normalization in next years.In the past five years, China mainly exported the primary processed graphite with the share of more than 40%, about 140 K MT each year, of the total production by low price, while imported high-end product from Japan, USA and Germany by very high price, which was even dozens of times more than the export price. Now, China has turn to the deep-process of the graphite. Some new projects come into work in these years. And China begins graphite overhaul in 2020, it may lead the Chinese export to expand in the near future.Natural & synthetic graphite downstream is wide and recently natural & synthetic graphite has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Refractories, Metallurgy, Parts and components, Batteries, Other. Globally, the natural & synthetic graphite market is mainly driven by Refractories and Metallurgy market which account for nearly 66% of total downstream consumption of natural & synthetic graphite in global in 2016.Based on types of natural & synthetic graphite available in the market, the report segments the market into Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite. The Natural Graphite market accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to its’ low price structure.At present, the major manufacturers of natural & synthetic graphite are South Sea Graphite, Haida Graphite, Yixiang Group, BTR, National de Grafite, Northeast Asia Mineral Resources, Aoyu Graphite Group, Xincheng New Material, SGL, Tiansheng Nonmetal Ind, etc. The top five of them is holding about 41% sales market share in 2016.
The worldwide market for Natural & Synthetic Graphite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.4% over the next five years, will reach 950 million US$ in 2024, from 930 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the Natural & Synthetic Graphite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Report further studies the market development status and future Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Natural & Synthetic Graphite market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Natural & Synthetic Graphite in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
This Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions
- Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Natural & Synthetic Graphite? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
- Who Are the Global Key Players in This Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?
- What Was Global Market Status of Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market?
- What Is Current Market Status of Natural & Synthetic Graphite Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?
- What Are Projections of Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
- What Is Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?
- What Is Economic Impact On Natural & Synthetic Graphite Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
- What Are Market Dynamics of Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
- What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Natural & Synthetic Graphite Industry?
Major Points from Table of Contents:
Market Overview
1.1 Natural & Synthetic Graphite Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Market Opportunities
1.4.2 Market Risk
1.4.3 Market Driving Force
2.Manufacturers Profiles
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Natural & Synthetic Graphite Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
3.Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition By Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.1 Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.2 Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.3 Market Concentration Rates
3.3.1 Top 3 Natural & Synthetic Graphite Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.3.2 Top 6 Natural & Synthetic Graphite Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4.Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Natural & Synthetic Graphite Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Natural & Synthetic Graphite Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Natural & Synthetic Graphite Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 South America Natural & Synthetic Graphite Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Natural & Synthetic Graphite Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Forecast (2020-2024)
5.1 Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)
5.2 Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)
5.3 Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.1 Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.2 Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.4 Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.1 Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.2 Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
6.1 Sales Channel
6.1.1 Direct Marketing
6.1.2 Indirect Marketing
6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
7.Research Findings and Conclusion
8.Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Data Source
Continued…..
