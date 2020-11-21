Global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is a product produced in parallel from the phenol reaction which is produced by the partial oxidation of cumene.Alpha-methylstyrene is an intermediate chemical used in the manufacturing of plasticizers, resins, and in many polymerization production processes.

Ineos Phenol GmbH

AdvanSix(Honeywell)

Altivia

Cepsa

Novapex

DOMO Chemicals

Versalis (Eni)

Rosneft(SANORS)

Taiwan Prosperity Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Kumho P&B Chemicals

SI Group

Prasol Chemicals

The AMS industry concentration is relatively high. The quantity of manufacturers is fewer in this industry, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western European countries.In the world wide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Honeywell and Axiall, both have perfect products. As for France, the Novapex has become a global leader. In Germany, it is Novapex that led the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focused in Jiangsu and Jilin provinces. Russia is a large player in this market too.Many companies have several plants, usually close to raw material bases. There are many producers to devote into benzene industry chain optimization. The worldwide market for Alpha-methylstyrene (AMS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 460 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Assay above 99.5%

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Plasticizers

Resins (ABS/Polyester/Alkyd)

Polymerization Production