Global Dyestuff for Textile Fibers Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

This report studies the dyestuff for textile fibers market, Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From Plastic toys to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye. Textile fiber dyestuff means the dyes used in the textile industry, in this report, the statistics data is including all kinds of textile dyes.

Huntsman

Sumitomo Chemical

Kiri Industries

Archroma

Longsheng Group

Zhejiang Runtu

Yabang

Jihua Group

Chuyuan Group

Zhejiang Transfar

Shanxi Linfen

Suzhou Luosen

Xuzhou Kedah

Everlight Chemical

Our report focuses the market of dyestuff for textile fibers. The dominance of polyester and cotton in the global markets has decisively shaped the demand for certain types of dyestuffs. On the other hand, the demand for polyamides, acrylics, cellulose and wool was more or less stagnant. In 2016, the Polyester Fibers, Cellulose Acetate Fibers segment is the leading application of dyestuff for textile fibers, took the market share of 55.64%. When it comes to the type, Disperse Dyes accounted for 43.64% of the global dyestuff for textile fibers market, in terms of volume.Differences in the regional growth rates of textile products too affect demand. The Asian region saw the biggest growth in textile production, followed by North America, Latin America and Western Europe. This suggests the shift in the global textile industry towards Asia. As a result, China leads in dyestuff production both in terms of volumes and value, with a 67.08% share of the global production; the India is next with 11.76% and Europe has around 5.60%.Due to a greater use of polyester and cottonbased fabrics, there has been a shift towards reactive dyes, used in cottonbased fabrics, and disperse dyes, used in polyester. These two dyes have been dominant in all the three regional global market, especially Asia. The worldwide market for Dyestuff for Textile Fibers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 6230 million US$ in 2024, from 5490 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other Dyes Major Applications are as follows:

Polyester Fibers

Cellulose Acetate Fibers

Cotton Textiles

Wool

Silk

Polyurethane Fibers