Vegetable Capsules Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Vegetarian capsules are all-natural, GMO free, plant-based shell, free from animal derivatives, gluten, and modified sugars. Nowadays, Vegetarian capsules can be divided into several kinds such as Plant Polysaccharides (Pullulan), Starches, and HPMC (Hydroxyl Propyl Methyl Celluloses). Vegetarian capsules possess the benefits of suited for Halal or Kosher certification; Pure, clear and elegant appearance with no taste or odor; Ideal for improving the bioavailability of oil soluble ingredients; Easy to swallow, safe, non-carcinogenic and tamper evident, etc.

The vegetarian capsules industry concentration is high because there are only small producers gets the technology to produce them, high-end products mainly from U.S., Japan and Western European. The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 33.1%, followed by EU with 23.5%. In China market, vegetarian capsules percentage is very lower compared to the whole capsules market, and fat lower than that of in developed regions, although it has a fast growth speed. The worldwide market for Vegetable Capsules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, will reach 1550 million US$ in 2024, from 900 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Plant Polysaccharides

Starch

HPMC Major Applications are as follows:

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements