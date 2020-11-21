Pet Food Ingredients – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Pet Food Ingredients Market is expected to reach $68.77 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 8.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Pet Food Ingredients Market include AFB International, Alltech, American Dehydrated Foods, BASF SE, Biorigin, Camlin Fine Sciences, Cargill Incorporated, Diana Pet Food, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Food Safe Technologies, Kemin Industries Inc, Lallemand, Omega Protein Corporation, SARIA Group and The Scoular Company.

Some of the factors such as increase in pet expenditure with a substantial rise in pet food expenditure and acceptance of insect-based protein and oil by pet owners are propelling the growth of the market. However, limited availability of ingredients and price sensitivity is restraining the market growth. Moreover, use of cannabis in pet food and technological advancements to enhance product development would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Pet food is a plant or animal product such as meat which are used to feed pet animals. Pet food ingredients includes fruits and vegetable, animal products and derivatives, grains and oilseeds, vitamins and minerals. They are rich source of calcium, fiber, protein, carbohydrates and other micronutrients. It also constitutes of Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids which are essential for animal metabolism and digestion.

Based on form, the dry segment is likely to have a huge demand. The dry form is used more widely in pet food products, and their popularity can be attributed to their cost-effective nature and low moisture content, which facilitates convenient handling during processing and storage.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing population, rising disposable income, and growing humanization trend in the region emerged as the primary driving factors for boosting the consumer spending on the care of companion animals.

Sources Covered:

• Animal-Based

• Plant-Based

• Synthetic

Forms Covered:

• Dry

• Mixture

• Wet

Pets Covered:

• Cat

• Dog

• Fish

• Birds

• Horses

• Rabbits

• Rodents

Ingredients Covered:

• Mold Inhibitors

• Grains & Oils

• Mycotoxin Detoxifiers

• Antimicrobials & Antibiotics

• Carotenoids

• Amino Acids

• Cereals

• Meat & Meat Products

• Vegetables & Fruits

• Fats

• Acidifiers

• Phosphates

• Gut Health Ingredients

• Flavors & Sweeteners

• Additives

• Antioxidants

• Specialty Proteins

Products Covered:

• Nutritious Food

• Snacks/Treats

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

