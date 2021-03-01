Wealth Management Platform Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2022

The Wealth Management Platform Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Wealth Management Platform Market with Forecasts 2022.

The Global Wealth Management Platform Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.70 billion in 2017 to USD 3.20 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 139 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 66 Tables and 40 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Wealth Management Platform Market:

SS&C (US)

Fiserv (US)

FIS (US)

Profile Software (UK)

Broadridge (US)

InvestEdge (US)

Temenos (Switzerland)

Finantix (Italy)

SEI Investments Company (US)

Comarch (Poland)

Objectway (Italy)

Dorsum (Hungary)

Among the business functions, the financial advice management segment is the majorly adopted, as it serves clients with the best financial advice. HNWIs are always in need of securely and properly managing their wealth and financial assets, and hence, they approach the financial advisors. Further, with the advent of the robo advisory and hybrid advisory models, customers have frequently managed to use wealth management platform services, thereby boosting the growth of the financial advice platforms.

The wealth management platform market growth in the APAC region has gained momentum and expected to record the highest rate in the coming years. Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, and India are using wealth management platforms across end-user industries.

Research Coverage:

The report has segmented the wealth management platform market based on advisory models, which are further segmented into 3 segments, namely, human advisory, robo advisory, and hybrid. It has then been segmented by business function, which is further fragmented into financial advice management, portfolio, accounting and trading management, performance management, risk and compliance management, reporting, and others (billing and benchmarking).