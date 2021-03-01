Key Insights of “Data Fusion Market” to 2022 – Dominated by North America and Europe Region

The Data Fusion Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Data Fusion Market with Forecasts 2022.

The global data fusion market to grow from USD 7.62 billion in 2017 to USD 15.92 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 142 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 74 Tables and 40 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Data Fusion Market:

1 Thomson Reuters

2 AGT International

3 ESRI

4 Lexisnexis

5 Palantir Technologies

6 Cogint

7 Invensense

8 Clarivate Analytics

9 Merrick & Company

10 Inrix

11 Key Innovators

11.1 Konux

11.2 Signafire

Several organizations have evolved their Information Technology (IT) monitoring tools to gain more visibility into their data. Although with the right tools, early detection of issues before their arrival could be accomplished. Data fusion enables big data from IT to integrate and convert into relevant and actionable insights for a rapid problem resolution.

Data fusion solutions have been deployed across various industry verticals, including Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, government and defense, and others (travel and hospitality, and academia and research).

