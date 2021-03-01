“Capacity Management Market” to 2023 – Key Insights, Developments, Top Trends and Global Forecast

The Capacity Management Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Capacity Management Market with Forecasts 2023.

The Capacity Management Market size is expected to grow from USD 597.5 million to USD 1,557.9 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 133 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 83 Tables and 41 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Capacity Management Market:

IBM (US)

BMC Software(US)

CA Technologies (US)

NetApp (US)

Riverbed Technology (US)

HPE (US)

TEOCO (US)

VMware (US)

Sumerian (Scotland)

Syncsort (US)

TeamQuest (US)

Nlyte Software (US)

CPT Global (Australia)

Neubrain (US)

Axway (US)

IDERA (US)

SolarWinds Worldwide (US)

Turbonomic (US)

Aspire Technology (Ireland)

ASG Technologies (US)

ManageEngine- IT division of Zoho Corp (US)

Planview (US)

Help Systems (US)

Among the components segment of the capacity management market, the solutions sub segment is estimated to contribute to the largest market size in 2018. Capacity management solutions help enterprises optimize their costs and resources that further reduces their business risks. These solutions is widely adopted among industry verticals, due to the increasing complexities of IT infrastructures and the fierce market competition.

Cloud is the fastest growing deployment type in the capacity management market. It is expected to grow at higher CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. Enhanced security features, interactive dashboards, ease of flexibility, and better scalability are some of the major factors that are expected to encourage enterprises across the globe to adopt the cloud deployment type.

Competitive Landscape of Capacity Management Market:

1 Overview

2 Prominent Players Operating in the Capacity Management Market

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Business Expansions

3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

