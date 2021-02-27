Key Insights of “Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System Market” to 2023 – Dominated by North America and Europe Region

The Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System Market with Forecasts 2023.

The A-SMGCS market is estimated to be USD 4.04 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.34 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2018 to 2023. This report spread across 173 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 146 Tables and 45 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System Market:

Saab Group (Sweden) Indra Sistemas (Spain) Thales Group (France) ATRiCS (Germany) ADB Safegate (Belgium)

Based on application, the surveillance segment is estimated to lead the A-SMGCS market in 2018.The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased demand and requirement for advanced surveillance systems having efficient alerting functions to ensure the smooth conduct of various airport operations.

Based on investment, the greenfield segment of the A-SMGCS market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than the brownfield segment during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the greenfield segment include increased investments for the development of greenfield airports in regions such as the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America –45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%,Rest of the World 5%

Competitive Landscape of Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance & Control System (A-SMGCS) Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2017

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Contracts

3.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Acquisitions

3.4 Expansions & Collaborations

