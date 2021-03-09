3D Bioprinting Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2026

This 3D Bioprinting Market research report makes available state-of-the-art information about the entire market along with the holistic view of the market. This global market research report displays a complete overview of the market, including myriad of aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the existing vendor landscape. The report describes estimations about key players and brands in the market with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research. 3D Bioprinting Market report puts forth precise and accurate market research information that takes business into the right direction.

Global 3D bioprinting market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4271.24 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the application areas of 3D bioprinting and rise in the usage of these services from the cosmetic market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the 3D bioprinting market are 3Dynamic Systems Ltd; Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.; ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC.; CELLINK; Voxeljet; EnvisionTEC; GeSiM; Stratasys Ltd.; Nano3D Biosciences, Inc.; Poietis; regenHU; Biogelx; Aspect Biosystems Ltd.; 3D Systems, Inc.; Materialise and Solidscape Inc.

Market Definition: Global 3D Bioprinting Market

3D bioprinting is a specialized application of 3D printing which deals with the development or printing of bio-based materials such as tissues, organs, cells and extracellular matrix which are applied in various clinical and research applications. Although, these modified medical products can only imitate the natural tissues/organs they cannot be utilized as replacement for the original organs.

Segmentation: Global 3D Bioprinting Market

3D Bioprinting Market : By Technology

Magnetic 3D Bioprinting

Laser-Assisted Bioprinting

Inkjet 3D Bioprinting

Microextrusion Bioprinting

Syring-Based

Others

3D Bioprinting Market : By Material

Hydrogels

Living Cells

Extracellular Matrices

Others

3D Bioprinting Market : By Application

Clinical

Research

Biosensors

Bioinks

Consumer/Personal Product Testing

Food & Animal Product

3D Bioprinting Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the 3D Bioprinting Market:

In April 2019, Biogelx announced the launch of range of synthetic bioinks for use in 3D bioprinting. The product termed as “Biogelx-INKS” will be developed based on the company’s self-assembling peptide hydrogel technology. This product launch will help in creating new revenue opportunities for the company and provide products that support various healthcare applications in research and product developments.

In November 2018, CELLINK announced the acquisition of Dispendix GmbH which will enable the implementation of Dispendix’s technology in CELLINK’s bioprinting applications. It will increase the dispensing rate of bioinks in 3D printers and provide efficient printing capabilities.

3D Bioprinting Market Drivers

Increasing focus on the development and advancements in 3D printing which has been caused by a rise in the R&D expenditure globally; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rise in usage and application of 3D bioprinters in drug discovery, development among a rise in the population suffering from chronic diseases; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing levels of geriatric population resulting in greater application of these bioprinters for the manufacturing of products utilized in surgical applications as this population is more prone towards surgical treatments and procedures; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

3D Bioprinting Market Restraints

Lack of guidelines and regulations available regarding the usage of 3D bioprinters; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of skilled and knowledgeable professionals; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key questions answered in the report :

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants? Which will be the 3D Bioprinting Market application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global 3D Bioprinting market opportunity? How 3D Bioprinting Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

