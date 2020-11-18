Steel Metals Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Forecast to 2025

Global “Steel Metals Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Major players covered in this report:

Shougang Group Co., Ltd.

Maanshan Iron and Steel Company

Tata Steel Limited

POSCO

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd

Nippon Steel

Shangdong Iron and Steel Group

Hesteel Group

Mobarakeh Steel Company

Wuhan Iron and Steel Cor.

Baosteel Group

Hebei Iron Ore and Steel

Steel Metals Market by Types:

Carbon Steels

Alloy Steels Steel Metals Market by Applications:

Steel for Pressure Lines and Vessels

Steel for Pipe and Tube

Engineering Steel

Steel for Reinforced Concrete

Steel for Rail Use