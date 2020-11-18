Global Cloud Automation Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The “Cloud Automation Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Cloud Automation industry.

About Cloud Automation:

Cloud automation refers to software-based solutions that automatically control the installation, configuration, and management of cloud computing services. In short, cloud automation is about using technology to make better business decisions for your cloud computing resources at the right times.

Cloud automation refers to software-based solutions that automatically control the installation, configuration, and management of cloud computing services.

Major players covered in this report:

Clous Automation Solutions

IBM

Computer Sciences Corp

Cisco Systems

Dell

Citrix Systems

Microsoft

Cloud Velox

EMC Corporation

Google

CA Technologies Inc.

Opex Software

LogicWorks

Oracle

VMware

Amazon.com

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud Cloud Automation Market by Applications:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom

Energy & Utilities