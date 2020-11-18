Global Niobium Carbide Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Niobium Carbide Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Niobium Carbide market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Niobium Carbide market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Niobium carbide is an extremely hard refractory ceramic material, commercially used in tool bits for cutting tools. It is usually processed by sintering and is a frequent additive as grain growth inhibitor in cemented carbides. It has the appearance of a brown-gray metallic powder with purple lustre.

Niobium carbide is a frequent intentional product in microalloyed steels due to its extremely low solubility product in austenite, the lowest of all the refractory metal carbides. Mainly used in cemented carbide and defense industry.In recent years, due to the tantalum carbide prices stay in high level, some downstream manufacturers started to use niobium carbide partially replace tantalum carbide. Thus stimulating the development of the industry.The main raw material of niobium carbide is niobium ore. Most of the world's niobium ore in Brazil. Currently, Brazil is the world's largest niobium ore supplier. China needs to import large quantities of niobium ore per year.We tend to believe this industry is an mature industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The worldwide market for Niobium Carbide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 47 million US$ in 2023, from 36 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Niobium Carbide (99.0%)

Niobium Carbide (99.5%) Major Applications are as follows:

Carbide Alloy

Coating Materials