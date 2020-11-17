Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2026 | 3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel

“

The report titled Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Adhesive Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Adhesive Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel, Tesa, ORAFOL Europe, IPG, Lohmann, Avery Dennison, Scapa, Shurtape, Lintec, Teraoka Seisakusho, GERGONNE

Market Segmentation by Product: PVC Adhesive Tapes

Paper Adhesive Tapes

PP Adhesive Tapes

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Interior

Exterior



The Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Adhesive Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Scope

1.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 PVC Adhesive Tapes

1.2.3 Paper Adhesive Tapes

1.2.4 PP Adhesive Tapes

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Interior

1.3.3 Exterior

1.4 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Adhesive Tapes Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Adhesive Tapes Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Adhesive Tapes as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Adhesive Tapes Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Adhesive Tapes Business

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 3M Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 Nitto Denko

12.2.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nitto Denko Business Overview

12.2.3 Nitto Denko Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Nitto Denko Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

12.2.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

12.3 Henkel

12.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Henkel Business Overview

12.3.3 Henkel Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Henkel Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

12.3.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.4 Tesa

12.4.1 Tesa Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tesa Business Overview

12.4.3 Tesa Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Tesa Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

12.4.5 Tesa Recent Development

12.5 ORAFOL Europe

12.5.1 ORAFOL Europe Corporation Information

12.5.2 ORAFOL Europe Business Overview

12.5.3 ORAFOL Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ORAFOL Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

12.5.5 ORAFOL Europe Recent Development

12.6 IPG

12.6.1 IPG Corporation Information

12.6.2 IPG Business Overview

12.6.3 IPG Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 IPG Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

12.6.5 IPG Recent Development

12.7 Lohmann

12.7.1 Lohmann Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lohmann Business Overview

12.7.3 Lohmann Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Lohmann Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

12.7.5 Lohmann Recent Development

12.8 Avery Dennison

12.8.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

12.8.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview

12.8.3 Avery Dennison Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Avery Dennison Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

12.8.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

12.9 Scapa

12.9.1 Scapa Corporation Information

12.9.2 Scapa Business Overview

12.9.3 Scapa Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Scapa Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

12.9.5 Scapa Recent Development

12.10 Shurtape

12.10.1 Shurtape Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shurtape Business Overview

12.10.3 Shurtape Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Shurtape Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

12.10.5 Shurtape Recent Development

12.11 Lintec

12.11.1 Lintec Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lintec Business Overview

12.11.3 Lintec Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Lintec Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

12.11.5 Lintec Recent Development

12.12 Teraoka Seisakusho

12.12.1 Teraoka Seisakusho Corporation Information

12.12.2 Teraoka Seisakusho Business Overview

12.12.3 Teraoka Seisakusho Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Teraoka Seisakusho Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

12.12.5 Teraoka Seisakusho Recent Development

12.13 GERGONNE

12.13.1 GERGONNE Corporation Information

12.13.2 GERGONNE Business Overview

12.13.3 GERGONNE Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 GERGONNE Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered

12.13.5 GERGONNE Recent Development

13 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Adhesive Tapes

13.4 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Distributors List

14.3 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Trends

15.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Challenges

15.4 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

