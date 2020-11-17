Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2026 | 3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel
The report titled Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Adhesive Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Adhesive Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Nitto Denko, Henkel, Tesa, ORAFOL Europe, IPG, Lohmann, Avery Dennison, Scapa, Shurtape, Lintec, Teraoka Seisakusho, GERGONNE
Market Segmentation by Product: PVC Adhesive Tapes
Paper Adhesive Tapes
PP Adhesive Tapes
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Interior
Exterior
The Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Automotive Adhesive Tapes market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Automotive Adhesive Tapes industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Adhesive Tapes market?
Table of Contents:
1 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Product Scope
1.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 PVC Adhesive Tapes
1.2.3 Paper Adhesive Tapes
1.2.4 PP Adhesive Tapes
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Interior
1.3.3 Exterior
1.4 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Automotive Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Adhesive Tapes Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Automotive Adhesive Tapes Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Adhesive Tapes as of 2019)
3.4 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Adhesive Tapes Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesive Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Adhesive Tapes Business
12.1 3M
12.1.1 3M Corporation Information
12.1.2 3M Business Overview
12.1.3 3M Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 3M Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered
12.1.5 3M Recent Development
12.2 Nitto Denko
12.2.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information
12.2.2 Nitto Denko Business Overview
12.2.3 Nitto Denko Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Nitto Denko Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered
12.2.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development
12.3 Henkel
12.3.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.3.2 Henkel Business Overview
12.3.3 Henkel Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Henkel Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered
12.3.5 Henkel Recent Development
12.4 Tesa
12.4.1 Tesa Corporation Information
12.4.2 Tesa Business Overview
12.4.3 Tesa Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Tesa Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered
12.4.5 Tesa Recent Development
12.5 ORAFOL Europe
12.5.1 ORAFOL Europe Corporation Information
12.5.2 ORAFOL Europe Business Overview
12.5.3 ORAFOL Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 ORAFOL Europe Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered
12.5.5 ORAFOL Europe Recent Development
12.6 IPG
12.6.1 IPG Corporation Information
12.6.2 IPG Business Overview
12.6.3 IPG Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 IPG Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered
12.6.5 IPG Recent Development
12.7 Lohmann
12.7.1 Lohmann Corporation Information
12.7.2 Lohmann Business Overview
12.7.3 Lohmann Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Lohmann Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered
12.7.5 Lohmann Recent Development
12.8 Avery Dennison
12.8.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information
12.8.2 Avery Dennison Business Overview
12.8.3 Avery Dennison Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Avery Dennison Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered
12.8.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development
12.9 Scapa
12.9.1 Scapa Corporation Information
12.9.2 Scapa Business Overview
12.9.3 Scapa Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Scapa Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered
12.9.5 Scapa Recent Development
12.10 Shurtape
12.10.1 Shurtape Corporation Information
12.10.2 Shurtape Business Overview
12.10.3 Shurtape Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Shurtape Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered
12.10.5 Shurtape Recent Development
12.11 Lintec
12.11.1 Lintec Corporation Information
12.11.2 Lintec Business Overview
12.11.3 Lintec Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Lintec Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered
12.11.5 Lintec Recent Development
12.12 Teraoka Seisakusho
12.12.1 Teraoka Seisakusho Corporation Information
12.12.2 Teraoka Seisakusho Business Overview
12.12.3 Teraoka Seisakusho Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Teraoka Seisakusho Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered
12.12.5 Teraoka Seisakusho Recent Development
12.13 GERGONNE
12.13.1 GERGONNE Corporation Information
12.13.2 GERGONNE Business Overview
12.13.3 GERGONNE Automotive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 GERGONNE Automotive Adhesive Tapes Products Offered
12.13.5 GERGONNE Recent Development
13 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Adhesive Tapes
13.4 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Distributors List
14.3 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Trends
15.2 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Challenges
15.4 Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
