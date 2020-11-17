Garment Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2020 – 2026 | Sritex, Argo Manunggal Group, PT Dan Liris
The report titled Global Garment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Garment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Garment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Garment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Garment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Garment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Garment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Garment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Garment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Garment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Garment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Garment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Sritex, Argo Manunggal Group, PT Dan Liris, Pt. Multi Garmenjaya, Busana Apparel
Market Segmentation by Product: upper body
lower body
Market Segmentation by Application: Blouses and shirt-blouses
Jackets and blazers
Jerseys and pullovers
Overcoats, parkas, anoraks, windcheaters, wind jackets and similar articles
Skirts and divided skirts
Sarongs
Bib and Brace overalls
The Garment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Garment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Garment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Garment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Garment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Garment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Garment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Garment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Garment Market Overview
1.1 Garment Product Scope
1.2 Garment Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Garment Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 upper body
1.2.3 lower body
1.3 Garment Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Garment Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Blouses and shirt-blouses
1.3.3 Jackets and blazers
1.3.4 Jerseys and pullovers
1.3.5 Overcoats, parkas, anoraks, windcheaters, wind jackets and similar articles
1.3.6 Skirts and divided skirts
1.3.7 Sarongs
1.3.8 Bib and Brace overalls
1.4 Garment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Garment Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Garment Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Garment Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Garment Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Garment Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Garment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Garment Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Garment Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Garment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Garment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Garment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Garment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Garment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Garment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Garment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Garment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Garment Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Garment Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Garment Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Garment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Garment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Garment as of 2019)
3.4 Global Garment Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Garment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Garment Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Garment Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Garment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Garment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Garment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Garment Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Garment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Garment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Garment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Garment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Garment Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Garment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Garment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Garment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Garment Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Garment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Garment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Garment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Garment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Garment Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Garment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Garment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Garment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Garment Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Garment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Garment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Garment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Garment Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Garment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Garment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Garment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Garment Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Garment Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Garment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Garment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Garment Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Garment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Garment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Garment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Garment Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Garment Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Garment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Garment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Garment Business
12.1 Sritex
12.1.1 Sritex Corporation Information
12.1.2 Sritex Business Overview
12.1.3 Sritex Garment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Sritex Garment Products Offered
12.1.5 Sritex Recent Development
12.2 Argo Manunggal Group
12.2.1 Argo Manunggal Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 Argo Manunggal Group Business Overview
12.2.3 Argo Manunggal Group Garment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Argo Manunggal Group Garment Products Offered
12.2.5 Argo Manunggal Group Recent Development
12.3 PT Dan Liris
12.3.1 PT Dan Liris Corporation Information
12.3.2 PT Dan Liris Business Overview
12.3.3 PT Dan Liris Garment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 PT Dan Liris Garment Products Offered
12.3.5 PT Dan Liris Recent Development
12.4 Pt. Multi Garmenjaya
12.4.1 Pt. Multi Garmenjaya Corporation Information
12.4.2 Pt. Multi Garmenjaya Business Overview
12.4.3 Pt. Multi Garmenjaya Garment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Pt. Multi Garmenjaya Garment Products Offered
12.4.5 Pt. Multi Garmenjaya Recent Development
12.5 Busana Apparel
12.5.1 Busana Apparel Corporation Information
12.5.2 Busana Apparel Business Overview
12.5.3 Busana Apparel Garment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Busana Apparel Garment Products Offered
12.5.5 Busana Apparel Recent Development
…
13 Garment Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Garment Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Garment
13.4 Garment Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Garment Distributors List
14.3 Garment Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Garment Market Trends
15.2 Garment Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Garment Market Challenges
15.4 Garment Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
