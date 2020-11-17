Refinery Process Additives Market 2020 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2026 | BASF, Nalco Company, SUEZ(GE Water)

“

The report titled Global Refinery Process Additives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Refinery Process Additives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Refinery Process Additives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Refinery Process Additives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Refinery Process Additives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Refinery Process Additives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Refinery Process Additives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Refinery Process Additives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Refinery Process Additives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Refinery Process Additives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Refinery Process Additives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Refinery Process Additives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Nalco Company, SUEZ(GE Water), Cestoil, Dorf Ketal Chemicals, Clariant, Arkema, Baker Hughes, Albemarle, Grace Catalysts Technologies, Johnson Matthey (Intercat), Evonik Industries, Dow, GPXC, Jiangsu Taihu New Materials, Xingyun Chem, Jiangsu Innovative Ecological New Materials

Market Segmentation by Product: Product Quality Improvement Additives

Environmental Protection Additives

Extend Operating Cycle and Reduce Energy Consumption Additives

Raw Oil Quality & Catalytic Activity Improvement Additives

Product Distribution Improvement Additives



Market Segmentation by Application: Crude Oil Processing

Fluid Catalytic Cracking

Hydroprocessing

Other



The Refinery Process Additives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Refinery Process Additives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Refinery Process Additives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Refinery Process Additives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Refinery Process Additives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Refinery Process Additives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Refinery Process Additives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Refinery Process Additives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Refinery Process Additives Market Overview

1.1 Refinery Process Additives Product Scope

1.2 Refinery Process Additives Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Refinery Process Additives Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Product Quality Improvement Additives

1.2.3 Environmental Protection Additives

1.2.4 Extend Operating Cycle and Reduce Energy Consumption Additives

1.2.5 Raw Oil Quality & Catalytic Activity Improvement Additives

1.2.6 Product Distribution Improvement Additives

1.3 Refinery Process Additives Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Refinery Process Additives Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Crude Oil Processing

1.3.3 Fluid Catalytic Cracking

1.3.4 Hydroprocessing

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Refinery Process Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Refinery Process Additives Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Refinery Process Additives Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Refinery Process Additives Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Refinery Process Additives Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Refinery Process Additives Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Refinery Process Additives Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Refinery Process Additives Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Refinery Process Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Refinery Process Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Refinery Process Additives Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Refinery Process Additives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Refinery Process Additives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Refinery Process Additives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Refinery Process Additives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Refinery Process Additives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Refinery Process Additives Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Refinery Process Additives Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Refinery Process Additives Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Refinery Process Additives Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Refinery Process Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Refinery Process Additives as of 2019)

3.4 Global Refinery Process Additives Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Refinery Process Additives Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Refinery Process Additives Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Refinery Process Additives Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Refinery Process Additives Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Refinery Process Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Refinery Process Additives Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Refinery Process Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Refinery Process Additives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Refinery Process Additives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Refinery Process Additives Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Refinery Process Additives Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Refinery Process Additives Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Refinery Process Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Refinery Process Additives Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Refinery Process Additives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Refinery Process Additives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Refinery Process Additives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Refinery Process Additives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Refinery Process Additives Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Refinery Process Additives Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Refinery Process Additives Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Refinery Process Additives Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Refinery Process Additives Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Refinery Process Additives Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Refinery Process Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Refinery Process Additives Business

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Business Overview

12.1.3 BASF Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BASF Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.1.5 BASF Recent Development

12.2 Nalco Company

12.2.1 Nalco Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nalco Company Business Overview

12.2.3 Nalco Company Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Nalco Company Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.2.5 Nalco Company Recent Development

12.3 SUEZ(GE Water)

12.3.1 SUEZ(GE Water) Corporation Information

12.3.2 SUEZ(GE Water) Business Overview

12.3.3 SUEZ(GE Water) Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 SUEZ(GE Water) Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.3.5 SUEZ(GE Water) Recent Development

12.4 Cestoil

12.4.1 Cestoil Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cestoil Business Overview

12.4.3 Cestoil Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Cestoil Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.4.5 Cestoil Recent Development

12.5 Dorf Ketal Chemicals

12.5.1 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Corporation Information

12.5.2 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Business Overview

12.5.3 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.5.5 Dorf Ketal Chemicals Recent Development

12.6 Clariant

12.6.1 Clariant Corporation Information

12.6.2 Clariant Business Overview

12.6.3 Clariant Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Clariant Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.6.5 Clariant Recent Development

12.7 Arkema

12.7.1 Arkema Corporation Information

12.7.2 Arkema Business Overview

12.7.3 Arkema Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Arkema Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.7.5 Arkema Recent Development

12.8 Baker Hughes

12.8.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

12.8.2 Baker Hughes Business Overview

12.8.3 Baker Hughes Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Baker Hughes Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.8.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

12.9 Albemarle

12.9.1 Albemarle Corporation Information

12.9.2 Albemarle Business Overview

12.9.3 Albemarle Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Albemarle Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.9.5 Albemarle Recent Development

12.10 Grace Catalysts Technologies

12.10.1 Grace Catalysts Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Grace Catalysts Technologies Business Overview

12.10.3 Grace Catalysts Technologies Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Grace Catalysts Technologies Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.10.5 Grace Catalysts Technologies Recent Development

12.11 Johnson Matthey (Intercat)

12.11.1 Johnson Matthey (Intercat) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Johnson Matthey (Intercat) Business Overview

12.11.3 Johnson Matthey (Intercat) Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Johnson Matthey (Intercat) Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.11.5 Johnson Matthey (Intercat) Recent Development

12.12 Evonik Industries

12.12.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

12.12.2 Evonik Industries Business Overview

12.12.3 Evonik Industries Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Evonik Industries Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.12.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

12.13 Dow

12.13.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.13.2 Dow Business Overview

12.13.3 Dow Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Dow Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.13.5 Dow Recent Development

12.14 GPXC

12.14.1 GPXC Corporation Information

12.14.2 GPXC Business Overview

12.14.3 GPXC Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 GPXC Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.14.5 GPXC Recent Development

12.15 Jiangsu Taihu New Materials

12.15.1 Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Business Overview

12.15.3 Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.15.5 Jiangsu Taihu New Materials Recent Development

12.16 Xingyun Chem

12.16.1 Xingyun Chem Corporation Information

12.16.2 Xingyun Chem Business Overview

12.16.3 Xingyun Chem Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Xingyun Chem Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.16.5 Xingyun Chem Recent Development

12.17 Jiangsu Innovative Ecological New Materials

12.17.1 Jiangsu Innovative Ecological New Materials Corporation Information

12.17.2 Jiangsu Innovative Ecological New Materials Business Overview

12.17.3 Jiangsu Innovative Ecological New Materials Refinery Process Additives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Jiangsu Innovative Ecological New Materials Refinery Process Additives Products Offered

12.17.5 Jiangsu Innovative Ecological New Materials Recent Development

13 Refinery Process Additives Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Refinery Process Additives Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Refinery Process Additives

13.4 Refinery Process Additives Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Refinery Process Additives Distributors List

14.3 Refinery Process Additives Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Refinery Process Additives Market Trends

15.2 Refinery Process Additives Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Refinery Process Additives Market Challenges

15.4 Refinery Process Additives Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

