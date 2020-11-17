Room Temperature Yogurt Market to Develop New Growth Story | Yili Group, Bright Dairy & Food Co, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Room Temperature Yogurt market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Room Temperature Yogurt market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Room Temperature Yogurt market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Room Temperature Yogurt Market are: Yili Group, Bright Dairy & Food Co, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, Junlebao, Danone, Weidendorf, Wei Chuan Foods, Anchor, Arla, Nestle

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Room Temperature Yogurt market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Room Temperature Yogurt market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Room Temperature Yogurt market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Room Temperature Yogurt Market by Type Segments:

, Plain Yogurt, Added With Fruit Flesh, Other

Global Room Temperature Yogurt Market by Application Segments:

, Leisure Drink, Nutritional Supplement, Other

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Room Temperature Yogurt market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Room Temperature Yogurt market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Room Temperature Yogurt markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Room Temperature Yogurt market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Room Temperature Yogurt market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Room Temperature Yogurt market.

Table of Contents

1 Room Temperature Yogurt Market Overview

1.1 Room Temperature Yogurt Product Overview

1.2 Room Temperature Yogurt Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plain Yogurt

1.2.2 Added With Fruit Flesh

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Room Temperature Yogurt Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Room Temperature Yogurt Industry

1.5.1.1 Room Temperature Yogurt Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Room Temperature Yogurt Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Room Temperature Yogurt Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Room Temperature Yogurt Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Room Temperature Yogurt Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Room Temperature Yogurt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Room Temperature Yogurt Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Room Temperature Yogurt Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Room Temperature Yogurt Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Room Temperature Yogurt as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Room Temperature Yogurt Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Room Temperature Yogurt Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Room Temperature Yogurt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Room Temperature Yogurt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Room Temperature Yogurt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Room Temperature Yogurt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Room Temperature Yogurt Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Room Temperature Yogurt by Application

4.1 Room Temperature Yogurt Segment by Application

4.1.1 Leisure Drink

4.1.2 Nutritional Supplement

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Room Temperature Yogurt Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Room Temperature Yogurt by Application

4.5.2 Europe Room Temperature Yogurt by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Room Temperature Yogurt by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Room Temperature Yogurt by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Room Temperature Yogurt by Application 5 North America Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Room Temperature Yogurt Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Room Temperature Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Room Temperature Yogurt Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Room Temperature Yogurt Business

10.1 Yili Group

10.1.1 Yili Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Yili Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Yili Group Room Temperature Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Yili Group Room Temperature Yogurt Products Offered

10.1.5 Yili Group Recent Development

10.2 Bright Dairy & Food Co

10.2.1 Bright Dairy & Food Co Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bright Dairy & Food Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bright Dairy & Food Co Room Temperature Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Yili Group Room Temperature Yogurt Products Offered

10.2.5 Bright Dairy & Food Co Recent Development

10.3 China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

10.3.1 China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Corporation Information

10.3.2 China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Room Temperature Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Room Temperature Yogurt Products Offered

10.3.5 China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited Recent Development

10.4 Junlebao

10.4.1 Junlebao Corporation Information

10.4.2 Junlebao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Junlebao Room Temperature Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Junlebao Room Temperature Yogurt Products Offered

10.4.5 Junlebao Recent Development

10.5 Danone

10.5.1 Danone Corporation Information

10.5.2 Danone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Danone Room Temperature Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Danone Room Temperature Yogurt Products Offered

10.5.5 Danone Recent Development

10.6 Weidendorf

10.6.1 Weidendorf Corporation Information

10.6.2 Weidendorf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Weidendorf Room Temperature Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Weidendorf Room Temperature Yogurt Products Offered

10.6.5 Weidendorf Recent Development

10.7 Wei Chuan Foods

10.7.1 Wei Chuan Foods Corporation Information

10.7.2 Wei Chuan Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Wei Chuan Foods Room Temperature Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Wei Chuan Foods Room Temperature Yogurt Products Offered

10.7.5 Wei Chuan Foods Recent Development

10.8 Anchor

10.8.1 Anchor Corporation Information

10.8.2 Anchor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Anchor Room Temperature Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Anchor Room Temperature Yogurt Products Offered

10.8.5 Anchor Recent Development

10.9 Arla

10.9.1 Arla Corporation Information

10.9.2 Arla Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Arla Room Temperature Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Arla Room Temperature Yogurt Products Offered

10.9.5 Arla Recent Development

10.10 Nestle

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Room Temperature Yogurt Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Nestle Room Temperature Yogurt Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Nestle Recent Development 11 Room Temperature Yogurt Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Room Temperature Yogurt Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Room Temperature Yogurt Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

