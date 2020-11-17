Global Renal Therapeutics Market 2020-2026 | Revenue & Growth Forecast by Product, Material & Industry Players
The global renal therapeutic market is projected to gain impetus from the rising number of geriatric population across the globe. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Renal Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Chronic kidney disease, Diabetes, Kidney stone disease, Kidney failure, Others), by Drug Class (Angiotensin-II receptor blockers, ACE Inhibitors, Calcium channel blockers, Beta-blockers, Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the global renal therapeutics market is likely to grow at a fast pace due to the increasing number of kidney diseases among the populace.
Market Segmentation:
By Application
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes
- Kidney stone disease
- Kidney failure
- Others
By Drug Class
- Angiotensin-II receptor blockers
- ACE Inhibitors
- Calcium channel blockers
- Beta-blockers
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
