Cloud PBX Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), RingCentral Inc.(U.S), Vonage America Inc.(U.S.), ShoreTel

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Cloud PBX market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cloud PBX market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cloud PBX report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cloud PBX report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cloud PBX market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cloud PBX market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cloud PBX market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cloud PBX market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cloud PBX market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cloud PBX Market Research Report: Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), RingCentral Inc.(U.S), Vonage America Inc.(U.S.), ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.), Nextiva Inc.(U.S.), Avaya Inc.(U.S.), MegaPath Inc.(U.S.), Jive Software Inc. (U.S.), Phone.com (U.S.)

Types: WAN

LAN



Applications: Commercial

Industrial



The Cloud PBX Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cloud PBX market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cloud PBX market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cloud PBX market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cloud PBX industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cloud PBX market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cloud PBX market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cloud PBX market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cloud PBX Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Cloud PBX Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud PBX Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 WAN

1.4.3 LAN

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud PBX Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cloud PBX Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Cloud PBX Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Cloud PBX Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Cloud PBX Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Cloud PBX, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Cloud PBX Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Cloud PBX Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Cloud PBX Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Cloud PBX Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Cloud PBX Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Cloud PBX Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Cloud PBX Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Cloud PBX Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Cloud PBX Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Cloud PBX Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Cloud PBX Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cloud PBX Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Cloud PBX Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Cloud PBX Production by Regions

4.1 Global Cloud PBX Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Cloud PBX Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Cloud PBX Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Cloud PBX Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Cloud PBX Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Cloud PBX Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Cloud PBX Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Cloud PBX Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Cloud PBX Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Cloud PBX Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Cloud PBX Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Cloud PBX Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Cloud PBX Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Cloud PBX Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Cloud PBX Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Cloud PBX Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Cloud PBX Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Cloud PBX Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Cloud PBX Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Cloud PBX Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Cloud PBX Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Cloud PBX Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Cloud PBX Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Cloud PBX Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Cloud PBX Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Cloud PBX Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Cloud PBX Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Cloud PBX Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Cloud PBX Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Cloud PBX Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Cloud PBX Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Cloud PBX Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Cloud PBX Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Cloud PBX Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Cloud PBX Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Cloud PBX Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Cloud PBX Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Cloud PBX Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Cloud PBX Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Cloud PBX Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

8.1.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Overview

8.1.3 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Product Description

8.1.5 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Related Developments

8.2 RingCentral Inc.(U.S)

8.2.1 RingCentral Inc.(U.S) Corporation Information

8.2.2 RingCentral Inc.(U.S) Overview

8.2.3 RingCentral Inc.(U.S) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 RingCentral Inc.(U.S) Product Description

8.2.5 RingCentral Inc.(U.S) Related Developments

8.3 Vonage America Inc.(U.S.)

8.3.1 Vonage America Inc.(U.S.) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Vonage America Inc.(U.S.) Overview

8.3.3 Vonage America Inc.(U.S.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Vonage America Inc.(U.S.) Product Description

8.3.5 Vonage America Inc.(U.S.) Related Developments

8.4 ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.)

8.4.1 ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.4.2 ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.) Overview

8.4.3 ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.) Product Description

8.4.5 ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

8.5 Nextiva Inc.(U.S.)

8.5.1 Nextiva Inc.(U.S.) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Nextiva Inc.(U.S.) Overview

8.5.3 Nextiva Inc.(U.S.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Nextiva Inc.(U.S.) Product Description

8.5.5 Nextiva Inc.(U.S.) Related Developments

8.6 Avaya Inc.(U.S.)

8.6.1 Avaya Inc.(U.S.) Corporation Information

8.6.2 Avaya Inc.(U.S.) Overview

8.6.3 Avaya Inc.(U.S.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Avaya Inc.(U.S.) Product Description

8.6.5 Avaya Inc.(U.S.) Related Developments

8.7 MegaPath Inc.(U.S.)

8.7.1 MegaPath Inc.(U.S.) Corporation Information

8.7.2 MegaPath Inc.(U.S.) Overview

8.7.3 MegaPath Inc.(U.S.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 MegaPath Inc.(U.S.) Product Description

8.7.5 MegaPath Inc.(U.S.) Related Developments

8.8 Jive Software Inc. (U.S.)

8.8.1 Jive Software Inc. (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.8.2 Jive Software Inc. (U.S.) Overview

8.8.3 Jive Software Inc. (U.S.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Jive Software Inc. (U.S.) Product Description

8.8.5 Jive Software Inc. (U.S.) Related Developments

8.9 Phone.com (U.S.)

8.9.1 Phone.com (U.S.) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Phone.com (U.S.) Overview

8.9.3 Phone.com (U.S.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Phone.com (U.S.) Product Description

8.9.5 Phone.com (U.S.) Related Developments

9 Cloud PBX Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Cloud PBX Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Cloud PBX Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Cloud PBX Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Cloud PBX Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Cloud PBX Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Cloud PBX Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Cloud PBX Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Cloud PBX Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Cloud PBX Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Cloud PBX Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Cloud PBX Sales Channels

11.2.2 Cloud PBX Distributors

11.3 Cloud PBX Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Cloud PBX Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Cloud PBX Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Cloud PBX Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

