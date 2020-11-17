Incredible Growth of Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Market to Boom in Future by Industry market by top key PlayersIntel, ADATA, Kingston Technology

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Market are: , Intel, ADATA, Kingston Technology, Corsair Memory, Hitachi Global Storage Technologies, Seagate, Micron Technology, Samsung, Toshiba Corp, SanDisk, Lenovo, Netac, Teclast, Hewlett Packard, Western Digital Corporation Solid-state Drives (SSDs)

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Market by Type Segments:

, SLC, MLC, TLC Solid-state Drives (SSDs)

Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Market by Application Segments:

, Data Centers, Desktop PCs, Notebooks/Tablets

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 SLC

1.4.3 MLC

1.4.4 TLC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Data Centers

1.5.3 Desktop PCs

1.5.4 Notebooks/Tablets

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Intel

8.1.1 Intel Corporation Information

8.1.2 Intel Overview

8.1.3 Intel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Intel Product Description

8.1.5 Intel Related Developments

8.2 ADATA

8.2.1 ADATA Corporation Information

8.2.2 ADATA Overview

8.2.3 ADATA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 ADATA Product Description

8.2.5 ADATA Related Developments

8.3 Kingston Technology

8.3.1 Kingston Technology Corporation Information

8.3.2 Kingston Technology Overview

8.3.3 Kingston Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Kingston Technology Product Description

8.3.5 Kingston Technology Related Developments

8.4 Corsair Memory

8.4.1 Corsair Memory Corporation Information

8.4.2 Corsair Memory Overview

8.4.3 Corsair Memory Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Corsair Memory Product Description

8.4.5 Corsair Memory Related Developments

8.5 Hitachi Global Storage Technologies

8.5.1 Hitachi Global Storage Technologies Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hitachi Global Storage Technologies Overview

8.5.3 Hitachi Global Storage Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Hitachi Global Storage Technologies Product Description

8.5.5 Hitachi Global Storage Technologies Related Developments

8.6 Seagate

8.6.1 Seagate Corporation Information

8.6.2 Seagate Overview

8.6.3 Seagate Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Seagate Product Description

8.6.5 Seagate Related Developments

8.7 Micron Technology

8.7.1 Micron Technology Corporation Information

8.7.2 Micron Technology Overview

8.7.3 Micron Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Micron Technology Product Description

8.7.5 Micron Technology Related Developments

8.8 Samsung

8.8.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.8.2 Samsung Overview

8.8.3 Samsung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Samsung Product Description

8.8.5 Samsung Related Developments

8.9 Toshiba Corp

8.9.1 Toshiba Corp Corporation Information

8.9.2 Toshiba Corp Overview

8.9.3 Toshiba Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Toshiba Corp Product Description

8.9.5 Toshiba Corp Related Developments

8.10 SanDisk

8.10.1 SanDisk Corporation Information

8.10.2 SanDisk Overview

8.10.3 SanDisk Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 SanDisk Product Description

8.10.5 SanDisk Related Developments

8.11 Lenovo

8.11.1 Lenovo Corporation Information

8.11.2 Lenovo Overview

8.11.3 Lenovo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Lenovo Product Description

8.11.5 Lenovo Related Developments

8.12 Netac

8.12.1 Netac Corporation Information

8.12.2 Netac Overview

8.12.3 Netac Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Netac Product Description

8.12.5 Netac Related Developments

8.13 Teclast

8.13.1 Teclast Corporation Information

8.13.2 Teclast Overview

8.13.3 Teclast Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Teclast Product Description

8.13.5 Teclast Related Developments

8.14 Hewlett Packard

8.14.1 Hewlett Packard Corporation Information

8.14.2 Hewlett Packard Overview

8.14.3 Hewlett Packard Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Hewlett Packard Product Description

8.14.5 Hewlett Packard Related Developments

8.15 Western Digital Corporation

8.15.1 Western Digital Corporation Corporation Information

8.15.2 Western Digital Corporation Overview

8.15.3 Western Digital Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Western Digital Corporation Product Description

8.15.5 Western Digital Corporation Related Developments 9 Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Distributors

11.3 Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Solid-state Drives (SSDs) Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

