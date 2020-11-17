Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market to Develop New Growth Story |Ingenico S.A., PAX Technology Ltd., Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market are: , Ingenico S.A., PAX Technology Ltd., Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.), VeriFone Systems, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Toshiba Corporation, Intuit, Inc., First Data Corporation, iZettle AB, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Square, Inc., Dspread Technology, Inc. Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market by Type Segments:

, Full mPOS, Semi-mobile POS, Mobile Phone POS Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market by Application Segments:

, Restaurants, Retail, Health Care, Hospitality, Logistics

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Full mPOS

1.4.3 Semi-mobile POS

1.4.4 Mobile Phone POS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Restaurants

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Health Care

1.5.5 Hospitality

1.5.6 Logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Ingenico S.A.

8.1.1 Ingenico S.A. Corporation Information

8.1.2 Ingenico S.A. Overview

8.1.3 Ingenico S.A. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Ingenico S.A. Product Description

8.1.5 Ingenico S.A. Related Developments

8.2 PAX Technology Ltd.

8.2.1 PAX Technology Ltd. Corporation Information

8.2.2 PAX Technology Ltd. Overview

8.2.3 PAX Technology Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 PAX Technology Ltd. Product Description

8.2.5 PAX Technology Ltd. Related Developments

8.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.)

8.3.1 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Corporation Information

8.3.2 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Overview

8.3.3 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Product Description

8.3.5 Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.) Related Developments

8.4 VeriFone Systems, Inc.

8.4.1 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Overview

8.4.3 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Product Description

8.4.5 VeriFone Systems, Inc. Related Developments

8.5 HP Development Company, L.P.

8.5.1 HP Development Company, L.P. Corporation Information

8.5.2 HP Development Company, L.P. Overview

8.5.3 HP Development Company, L.P. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 HP Development Company, L.P. Product Description

8.5.5 HP Development Company, L.P. Related Developments

8.6 Toshiba Corporation

8.6.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

8.6.2 Toshiba Corporation Overview

8.6.3 Toshiba Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Toshiba Corporation Product Description

8.6.5 Toshiba Corporation Related Developments

8.7 Intuit, Inc.

8.7.1 Intuit, Inc. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Intuit, Inc. Overview

8.7.3 Intuit, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Intuit, Inc. Product Description

8.7.5 Intuit, Inc. Related Developments

8.8 First Data Corporation

8.8.1 First Data Corporation Corporation Information

8.8.2 First Data Corporation Overview

8.8.3 First Data Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 First Data Corporation Product Description

8.8.5 First Data Corporation Related Developments

8.9 iZettle AB

8.9.1 iZettle AB Corporation Information

8.9.2 iZettle AB Overview

8.9.3 iZettle AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 iZettle AB Product Description

8.9.5 iZettle AB Related Developments

8.10 PayPal Holdings, Inc.

8.10.1 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Corporation Information

8.10.2 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Overview

8.10.3 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Product Description

8.10.5 PayPal Holdings, Inc. Related Developments

8.11 Square, Inc.

8.11.1 Square, Inc. Corporation Information

8.11.2 Square, Inc. Overview

8.11.3 Square, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Square, Inc. Product Description

8.11.5 Square, Inc. Related Developments

8.12 Dspread Technology, Inc.

8.12.1 Dspread Technology, Inc. Corporation Information

8.12.2 Dspread Technology, Inc. Overview

8.12.3 Dspread Technology, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Dspread Technology, Inc. Product Description

8.12.5 Dspread Technology, Inc. Related Developments 9 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Distributors

11.3 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

