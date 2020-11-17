Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Research Report (2020-2026): Key Trends and Opportunities |NXP Semiconductors, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, MediaTek Inc

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Market are: , NXP Semiconductors, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, MediaTek Inc, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Broadcom Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, On Semiconductor, Linear Technology, ROHM Semiconductor Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC)

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Market by Type Segments:

, Transmitter ICs, Receiver ICs Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC)

Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Market by Application Segments:

, Smart Phones and Tablets, Wearable Electronic Devices, Medical Devices, Automotive, Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Transmitter ICs

1.4.3 Receiver ICs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Smart Phones and Tablets

1.5.3 Wearable Electronic Devices

1.5.4 Medical Devices

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 NXP Semiconductors

8.1.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

8.1.2 NXP Semiconductors Overview

8.1.3 NXP Semiconductors Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 NXP Semiconductors Product Description

8.1.5 NXP Semiconductors Related Developments

8.2 Vishay Intertechnology Inc

8.2.1 Vishay Intertechnology Inc Corporation Information

8.2.2 Vishay Intertechnology Inc Overview

8.2.3 Vishay Intertechnology Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Vishay Intertechnology Inc Product Description

8.2.5 Vishay Intertechnology Inc Related Developments

8.3 MediaTek Inc

8.3.1 MediaTek Inc Corporation Information

8.3.2 MediaTek Inc Overview

8.3.3 MediaTek Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 MediaTek Inc Product Description

8.3.5 MediaTek Inc Related Developments

8.4 Qualcomm

8.4.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

8.4.2 Qualcomm Overview

8.4.3 Qualcomm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Qualcomm Product Description

8.4.5 Qualcomm Related Developments

8.5 Texas Instruments

8.5.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

8.5.2 Texas Instruments Overview

8.5.3 Texas Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Texas Instruments Product Description

8.5.5 Texas Instruments Related Developments

8.6 Broadcom Corporation

8.6.1 Broadcom Corporation Corporation Information

8.6.2 Broadcom Corporation Overview

8.6.3 Broadcom Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Broadcom Corporation Product Description

8.6.5 Broadcom Corporation Related Developments

8.7 Toshiba Corporation

8.7.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

8.7.2 Toshiba Corporation Overview

8.7.3 Toshiba Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Toshiba Corporation Product Description

8.7.5 Toshiba Corporation Related Developments

8.8 On Semiconductor

8.8.1 On Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.8.2 On Semiconductor Overview

8.8.3 On Semiconductor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 On Semiconductor Product Description

8.8.5 On Semiconductor Related Developments

8.9 Linear Technology

8.9.1 Linear Technology Corporation Information

8.9.2 Linear Technology Overview

8.9.3 Linear Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Linear Technology Product Description

8.9.5 Linear Technology Related Developments

8.10 ROHM Semiconductor

8.10.1 ROHM Semiconductor Corporation Information

8.10.2 ROHM Semiconductor Overview

8.10.3 ROHM Semiconductor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 ROHM Semiconductor Product Description

8.10.5 ROHM Semiconductor Related Developments 9 Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Distributors

11.3 Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Wireless Charging Integrated Circuit (IC) Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

