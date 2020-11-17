On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Forecast 2020-2026, Latest Trends and Opportunities| Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Infineon Technologies, TDK Corporation

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market are: , Asahi Kasei Microdevices, Infineon Technologies, TDK Corporation, Melexis NV, Sanken Electric, Murata Manufacturing, Honeywell International, TE Connectivity, Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sensoronix, Macome, Sensitec, Memsic, Kohshin Electric On-Board Magnetic Sensor

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global On-Board Magnetic Sensor market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market by Type Segments:

, Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, SQUID Sensors, Others On-Board Magnetic Sensor

Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market by Application Segments:

, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hall Effect Sensors

1.4.3 Magnetoresistive Sensors

1.4.4 SQUID Sensors

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Consumer Electronics

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for On-Board Magnetic Sensor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key On-Board Magnetic Sensor Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Production by Regions

4.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe On-Board Magnetic Sensor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe On-Board Magnetic Sensor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China On-Board Magnetic Sensor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China On-Board Magnetic Sensor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan On-Board Magnetic Sensor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea On-Board Magnetic Sensor Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea On-Board Magnetic Sensor Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Asahi Kasei Microdevices

8.1.1 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation Information

8.1.2 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Overview

8.1.3 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Product Description

8.1.5 Asahi Kasei Microdevices Related Developments

8.2 Infineon Technologies

8.2.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

8.2.2 Infineon Technologies Overview

8.2.3 Infineon Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Infineon Technologies Product Description

8.2.5 Infineon Technologies Related Developments

8.3 TDK Corporation

8.3.1 TDK Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 TDK Corporation Overview

8.3.3 TDK Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 TDK Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 TDK Corporation Related Developments

8.4 Melexis NV

8.4.1 Melexis NV Corporation Information

8.4.2 Melexis NV Overview

8.4.3 Melexis NV Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Melexis NV Product Description

8.4.5 Melexis NV Related Developments

8.5 Sanken Electric

8.5.1 Sanken Electric Corporation Information

8.5.2 Sanken Electric Overview

8.5.3 Sanken Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Sanken Electric Product Description

8.5.5 Sanken Electric Related Developments

8.6 Murata Manufacturing

8.6.1 Murata Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.6.2 Murata Manufacturing Overview

8.6.3 Murata Manufacturing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Murata Manufacturing Product Description

8.6.5 Murata Manufacturing Related Developments

8.7 Honeywell International

8.7.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

8.7.2 Honeywell International Overview

8.7.3 Honeywell International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Honeywell International Product Description

8.7.5 Honeywell International Related Developments

8.8 TE Connectivity

8.8.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

8.8.2 TE Connectivity Overview

8.8.3 TE Connectivity Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 TE Connectivity Product Description

8.8.5 TE Connectivity Related Developments

8.9 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG

8.9.1 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG Corporation Information

8.9.2 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG Overview

8.9.3 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG Product Description

8.9.5 Austria Mikro Systeme (AMS) AG Related Developments

8.10 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

8.10.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Corporation Information

8.10.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Overview

8.10.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Product Description

8.10.5 NXP Semiconductors N.V. Related Developments

8.11 Sensoronix

8.11.1 Sensoronix Corporation Information

8.11.2 Sensoronix Overview

8.11.3 Sensoronix Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Sensoronix Product Description

8.11.5 Sensoronix Related Developments

8.12 Macome

8.12.1 Macome Corporation Information

8.12.2 Macome Overview

8.12.3 Macome Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Macome Product Description

8.12.5 Macome Related Developments

8.13 Sensitec

8.13.1 Sensitec Corporation Information

8.13.2 Sensitec Overview

8.13.3 Sensitec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Sensitec Product Description

8.13.5 Sensitec Related Developments

8.14 Memsic

8.14.1 Memsic Corporation Information

8.14.2 Memsic Overview

8.14.3 Memsic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Memsic Product Description

8.14.5 Memsic Related Developments

8.15 Kohshin Electric

8.15.1 Kohshin Electric Corporation Information

8.15.2 Kohshin Electric Overview

8.15.3 Kohshin Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Kohshin Electric Product Description

8.15.5 Kohshin Electric Related Developments 9 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top On-Board Magnetic Sensor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key On-Board Magnetic Sensor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa On-Board Magnetic Sensor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Sales Channels

11.2.2 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Distributors

11.3 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global On-Board Magnetic Sensor Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

