Incredible Growth of Rice Market to Boom in Future by Industry market by top key Players Asia Golden Rice, Capital Rice Group, Thanasan Group
Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Rice market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Rice market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Rice market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.
Major Key Manufacturers of Rice Market are: Asia Golden Rice, Capital Rice Group, Thanasan Group, Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd, Alobha, Kohinoor, Lal Qilla, Daawat, ADM Rice, American Rice, Gulf Rice Milling, Inc, REI Agro Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Kohinoor Foods Ltd, Lakshmi Group
The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Rice market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Rice market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Rice market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.
Global Rice Market by Type Segments:
, Basmati Rice, Jasmine Rice, Long Grain Rice, Others
Global Rice Market by Application Segments:
, Household, Food Services, Food Industry
Table of Contents
1 Rice Market Overview
1.1 Rice Product Overview
1.2 Rice Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Basmati Rice
1.2.2 Jasmine Rice
1.2.3 Long Grain Rice
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Rice Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Rice Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Rice Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Rice Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Rice Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Rice Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Rice Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Rice Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Rice Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Rice Industry
1.5.1.1 Rice Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Rice Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Rice Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Rice Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Rice Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Rice Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Rice Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Rice Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Rice Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Rice Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Rice as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Rice Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Rice Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Rice Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Rice Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Rice Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Rice Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Rice Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Rice Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Rice Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Rice Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Rice by Application
4.1 Rice Segment by Application
4.1.1 Household
4.1.2 Food Services
4.1.3 Food Industry
4.2 Global Rice Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Rice Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Rice Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Rice Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Rice by Application
4.5.2 Europe Rice by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Rice by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Rice by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Rice by Application 5 North America Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rice Business
10.1 Asia Golden Rice
10.1.1 Asia Golden Rice Corporation Information
10.1.2 Asia Golden Rice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Asia Golden Rice Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Asia Golden Rice Rice Products Offered
10.1.5 Asia Golden Rice Recent Development
10.2 Capital Rice Group
10.2.1 Capital Rice Group Corporation Information
10.2.2 Capital Rice Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Capital Rice Group Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Asia Golden Rice Rice Products Offered
10.2.5 Capital Rice Group Recent Development
10.3 Thanasan Group
10.3.1 Thanasan Group Corporation Information
10.3.2 Thanasan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Thanasan Group Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Thanasan Group Rice Products Offered
10.3.5 Thanasan Group Recent Development
10.4 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd
10.4.1 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd Corporation Information
10.4.2 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd Rice Products Offered
10.4.5 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd Recent Development
10.5 Alobha
10.5.1 Alobha Corporation Information
10.5.2 Alobha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Alobha Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Alobha Rice Products Offered
10.5.5 Alobha Recent Development
10.6 Kohinoor
10.6.1 Kohinoor Corporation Information
10.6.2 Kohinoor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Kohinoor Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Kohinoor Rice Products Offered
10.6.5 Kohinoor Recent Development
10.7 Lal Qilla
10.7.1 Lal Qilla Corporation Information
10.7.2 Lal Qilla Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Lal Qilla Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Lal Qilla Rice Products Offered
10.7.5 Lal Qilla Recent Development
10.8 Daawat
10.8.1 Daawat Corporation Information
10.8.2 Daawat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Daawat Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Daawat Rice Products Offered
10.8.5 Daawat Recent Development
10.9 ADM Rice
10.9.1 ADM Rice Corporation Information
10.9.2 ADM Rice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 ADM Rice Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 ADM Rice Rice Products Offered
10.9.5 ADM Rice Recent Development
10.10 American Rice
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Rice Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 American Rice Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 American Rice Recent Development
10.11 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc
10.11.1 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc Corporation Information
10.11.2 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc Rice Products Offered
10.11.5 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc Recent Development
10.12 REI Agro Ltd
10.12.1 REI Agro Ltd Corporation Information
10.12.2 REI Agro Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 REI Agro Ltd Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 REI Agro Ltd Rice Products Offered
10.12.5 REI Agro Ltd Recent Development
10.13 KRBL Ltd
10.13.1 KRBL Ltd Corporation Information
10.13.2 KRBL Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 KRBL Ltd Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 KRBL Ltd Rice Products Offered
10.13.5 KRBL Ltd Recent Development
10.14 Kohinoor Foods Ltd
10.14.1 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Corporation Information
10.14.2 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Rice Products Offered
10.14.5 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Recent Development
10.15 Lakshmi Group
10.15.1 Lakshmi Group Corporation Information
10.15.2 Lakshmi Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Lakshmi Group Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Lakshmi Group Rice Products Offered
10.15.5 Lakshmi Group Recent Development 11 Rice Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Rice Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Rice Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
