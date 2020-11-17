Edible Fungus Market: The Next Big Innovation in Machinery Industry 2020| Xuerong Biotechnology, Ruyiqing, JUNESUN FUNGI

Los Angeles, United States, November 2020, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Edible Fungus market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Edible Fungus market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Edible Fungus market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Edible Fungus Market are: Xuerong Biotechnology, Ruyiqing, JUNESUN FUNGI, China Greenfresh Group, Shanghai Bright Esunyes, Starway Bio-technology, Shanghai Finc Bio Tech, Jiangsu Hualv, HuBei SenYuan, Beiwei Group, Shandong Youhe, Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food, Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs, Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture, Shenzhen Dalishi, Yukiguni Maitake, HOKTO, Green Co

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Edible Fungus market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Edible Fungus market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Edible Fungus market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Edible Fungus Market by Type Segments:

, Shiitake, Auricularia Auricula-judae, Pleurotus Ostreatus, Enokitake, Agaricus Bisporus, Other

Global Edible Fungus Market by Application Segments:

, Fresh Mushrooms, Dried Mushrooms, Canned Mushrooms, Frozen Mushrooms, Others

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Edible Fungus market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Edible Fungus market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Edible Fungus markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Edible Fungus market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Edible Fungus market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Edible Fungus market.

Table of Contents

1 Edible Fungus Market Overview

1.1 Edible Fungus Product Overview

1.2 Edible Fungus Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Shiitake

1.2.2 Auricularia Auricula-judae

1.2.3 Pleurotus Ostreatus

1.2.4 Enokitake

1.2.5 Agaricus Bisporus

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Edible Fungus Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Edible Fungus Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Edible Fungus Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Edible Fungus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Edible Fungus Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Edible Fungus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Edible Fungus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Edible Fungus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Edible Fungus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Edible Fungus Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Edible Fungus Industry

1.5.1.1 Edible Fungus Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Edible Fungus Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Edible Fungus Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Edible Fungus Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Edible Fungus Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Edible Fungus Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Edible Fungus Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Edible Fungus Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Edible Fungus Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Edible Fungus Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Edible Fungus Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Edible Fungus as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Edible Fungus Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Edible Fungus Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Edible Fungus Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Edible Fungus Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Edible Fungus Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Edible Fungus Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Edible Fungus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Edible Fungus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Edible Fungus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Edible Fungus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Edible Fungus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Edible Fungus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Edible Fungus by Application

4.1 Edible Fungus Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fresh Mushrooms

4.1.2 Dried Mushrooms

4.1.3 Canned Mushrooms

4.1.4 Frozen Mushrooms

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Edible Fungus Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Edible Fungus Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Edible Fungus Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Edible Fungus Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Edible Fungus by Application

4.5.2 Europe Edible Fungus by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Edible Fungus by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus by Application 5 North America Edible Fungus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Edible Fungus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Edible Fungus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Edible Fungus Business

10.1 Xuerong Biotechnology

10.1.1 Xuerong Biotechnology Corporation Information

10.1.2 Xuerong Biotechnology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Xuerong Biotechnology Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Xuerong Biotechnology Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.1.5 Xuerong Biotechnology Recent Development

10.2 Ruyiqing

10.2.1 Ruyiqing Corporation Information

10.2.2 Ruyiqing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Ruyiqing Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Xuerong Biotechnology Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.2.5 Ruyiqing Recent Development

10.3 JUNESUN FUNGI

10.3.1 JUNESUN FUNGI Corporation Information

10.3.2 JUNESUN FUNGI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 JUNESUN FUNGI Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 JUNESUN FUNGI Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.3.5 JUNESUN FUNGI Recent Development

10.4 China Greenfresh Group

10.4.1 China Greenfresh Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 China Greenfresh Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 China Greenfresh Group Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 China Greenfresh Group Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.4.5 China Greenfresh Group Recent Development

10.5 Shanghai Bright Esunyes

10.5.1 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.5.5 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Recent Development

10.6 Starway Bio-technology

10.6.1 Starway Bio-technology Corporation Information

10.6.2 Starway Bio-technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Starway Bio-technology Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Starway Bio-technology Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.6.5 Starway Bio-technology Recent Development

10.7 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech

10.7.1 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.7.5 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Recent Development

10.8 Jiangsu Hualv

10.8.1 Jiangsu Hualv Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jiangsu Hualv Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Jiangsu Hualv Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Jiangsu Hualv Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.8.5 Jiangsu Hualv Recent Development

10.9 HuBei SenYuan

10.9.1 HuBei SenYuan Corporation Information

10.9.2 HuBei SenYuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 HuBei SenYuan Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 HuBei SenYuan Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.9.5 HuBei SenYuan Recent Development

10.10 Beiwei Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Edible Fungus Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Beiwei Group Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Beiwei Group Recent Development

10.11 Shandong Youhe

10.11.1 Shandong Youhe Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shandong Youhe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Shandong Youhe Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shandong Youhe Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.11.5 Shandong Youhe Recent Development

10.12 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food

10.12.1 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Recent Development

10.13 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs

10.13.1 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Corporation Information

10.13.2 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.13.5 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Recent Development

10.14 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture

10.14.1 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Corporation Information

10.14.2 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.14.5 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Recent Development

10.15 Shenzhen Dalishi

10.15.1 Shenzhen Dalishi Corporation Information

10.15.2 Shenzhen Dalishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Shenzhen Dalishi Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Shenzhen Dalishi Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.15.5 Shenzhen Dalishi Recent Development

10.16 Yukiguni Maitake

10.16.1 Yukiguni Maitake Corporation Information

10.16.2 Yukiguni Maitake Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Yukiguni Maitake Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Yukiguni Maitake Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.16.5 Yukiguni Maitake Recent Development

10.17 HOKTO

10.17.1 HOKTO Corporation Information

10.17.2 HOKTO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 HOKTO Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 HOKTO Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.17.5 HOKTO Recent Development

10.18 Green Co

10.18.1 Green Co Corporation Information

10.18.2 Green Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Green Co Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Green Co Edible Fungus Products Offered

10.18.5 Green Co Recent Development 11 Edible Fungus Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Edible Fungus Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Edible Fungus Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

