Safety Sensors and Switches – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)
Global Safety Sensors and Switches Market is expected to reach $4.83 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR 5.1% during 2019 to 2027.
Some of the key players profiled in the Safety Sensors and Switches Market include ABB, Banner Engineering, K. A. Schmersal, Bernstein, Delphi, Eaton, Baumer, Weidmüller, Omron, Panasonic, Pepperl+Fuchs, and Rockwell.
Some of the factors such as rapidly growing technological advancements and increasing demand for manufacturing plants that needs heavy machinery are propelling the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations implemented as per standards of national and international security is hampering the growth of the market.
Safety sensors are used for presence detection, normally used in machine guarding applications to identify the presence of any object or person. The safety switches are safety devices which monitor movable safety guards such as covers, doors, shafts and others. Safety sensors and switches are important across various industries to safeguard employees and workers in the human-machine interface (HMI).
Based on the end-user, the chemical segment from the industrial sector is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the presence of major companies which are in the top of the game in the chemical industry for most of the fixed gas detection systems, which have been constructed with discrete infrared safety sensors. These types of safety infrared sensors will have a great scope in the chemical industry and enhance the growth of the market.
By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for safety sensors and switches from various industries such as automotive, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, etc., and also owing to the increasing disposable income across various countries such as China & India.
Components Covered:
• Switches
• Safety Relays
• Safety Controllers
• Receiving Unit
• Optical Face (Lens)
• Muting Sensors
• Emitting Unit
• Connectors
• Cable Connection
Types Covered:
• Presence Detection Sensors
• Opto-Electronic/ Photo Electric Devices
• Safety Switches
• Safety Command Devices
• Lighting & Wiper Control
• Obstacle Avoidance
• Collision Avoidance
• Capacitive
• Barcode Scan Engines
• Other Types
Installations Covered:
• Retrofit
• New
Applications Covered:
• Automated Guarded Vehicles
• Robot Cells
• Assembling
• Machine Tools
• Transport Systems
• Conveyor Systems
• Material Handling and Safety
• Doors and Guides
• Process Instrumentation
• Monitoring & Detection
End Users Covered:
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Residential
Sales Channels Covered:
• Distribution Channel
• Direct Channel
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
