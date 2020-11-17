Aircraft Engine Market Size 2020 By Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Demand, Investment Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2026

The report on the “Aircraft Engine Market” covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics.

Aircraft Engine market size is valued at 70.10 Bn US$ and will increase to 97.12 Bn US$ in 2026, with a CAGR of 41.6% during forecast period.

CFM International SA

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Aero Engines AG

MTU Aero Engines AG

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

Safran SA

Textron, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation

Market Segment:

By Engine Type

Turboprop

Turboshaft

Turbofan

Piston Engine

By Technology

Conventional Engine

Electric/Hybrid Engine

By Component

Compressor

Turbine

Gear box

Exhaust Nozzle

Fuel System

Others

Market Segment by Application

By End-user

Commercial Aviation

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

General Aviation

Business Jets

Business Helicopters

Ultralight Aircraft

Military Aviation

Fighter Jets

Transport Aircraft

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Engine are as follows:

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018-2026

Key Points from TOC:

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.Key Insights

4.1 Fertility Statistics – Key Countries

4.2 New Product Launch

4.3 Pipeline Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario – Key Countries

4.5 Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

5.Global Aircraft Engine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

5.1. Key Findings/ Summary

5.2. Market Analysis – By Product Type

5.3. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

5.4. Market Analysis – By Countries/Sub regions

……………

11.Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players

11.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

11.5.1 Company Profiles 1

11.5.2 Company Profiles 2

11.5.3 Company Profiles 3

11.5.4 Company Profiles 4

11.5.5 Company Profiles 5

11.5.6 Company Profiles 6

11.5.7 Company Profiles 7

11.5.8 Other Prominent Players

12.Strategic Recommendations

Continued……………….

