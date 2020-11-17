Image Recognition Market Size 2020 Analysis By Business Share, Strategies, Investment Opportunities, Revenue Expectation, Future Trends, Prominent Players, Industry Impact and Forecast till 2026

The report on the “Image Recognition Market” covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements. The report further provides key recent developments, profiling of key players and market dynamics.

Image Recognition market size is valued at 20.19 Bn US$ and will increase to 81.88 Bn US$ in 2026, with a CAGR of 19.6% during forecast period.

The Global Image Recognition market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Image Recognition market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Image Recognition market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NVidia Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

LTU technologies

NEC Corporation

Market Segment:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Implementation

Consulting and Training

Support and Maintenance

By Technology

Barcode Recognition

Facial Recognition

Object Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

Market Segment by Application

By Application

Scanning and Imaging

Security and Surveillance

Image Search

Augmented Reality

Marketing and Advertising

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By End-User

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Image Recognition are as follows:

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019-2026

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segment?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technologies and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market growth?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Image Recognition market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.Key Insights

4.1 Fertility Statistics – Key Countries

4.2 New Product Launch

4.3 Pipeline Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario – Key Countries

4.5 Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

5.Global Image Recognition Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast

5.1. Key Findings/ Summary

5.2. Market Analysis – By Product Type

5.3. Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel

5.4. Market Analysis – By Countries/Sub regions

……………

11.Competitive Analysis

11.1. Key Industry Developments

11.2. Global Market Share Analysis

11.3. Competition Dashboard

11.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players

11.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

11.5.1 Company Profiles 1

11.5.2 Company Profiles 2

11.5.3 Company Profiles 3

11.5.4 Company Profiles 4

11.5.5 Company Profiles 5

11.5.6 Company Profiles 6

11.5.7 Company Profiles 7

11.5.8 Other Prominent Players

12.Strategic Recommendations

Continued……………….

